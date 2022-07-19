'He always shows up': Next Davenport police chief Jeff Bladel aims to emphasize crime analytics, prevention efforts

After 27 years with the Davenport Police Department, Major Jeff Bladel will take over as Davenport's top law enforcement official next month.

Bladel is another internal selection for police chief after Paul Sikorski, who will have logged 37 years himself with Davenport police before retiring at the end of August.

In an interview, Bladel said he hopes during his tenure to put emphasis on crime analytics to make the department more effective and efficient, preventative efforts, such as the Group Violence Intervention strategy, building trust in the police department, and recruiting and retaining officers.

"When we look at how we respond to crime, we get challenged with a continuous cycle of reacting to crime," Bladel said. "And by infusing a little prevention as well as a collaboration with our community we have the opportunity to slow those cycles down and look at things in a different path."

Bladel's salary will be $150,000, said Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer with Davenport.

The city conducted a nationwide search for its next police chief, said City Administrator Corri Spiegel. Two qualified candidates submitted applications, and one withdrew, leaving Major Bladel as the sole candidate certified by the Civil Service Commission for police chief of Iowa's third largest city.

Spiegel said the city advertised with professional associations and sent the position to national mailing lists, but high demand for municipal staff, especially department heads means those positions field fewer applicants.

"Our HR staff did more for this specific search than I think we've done for any other head department search," Spiegel said. One day, she said, she looked on a municipal hiring service and saw more than 26 police chief positions open.

Although there was only one applicant, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he was "very pleased" with the selection of Bladel.

"He's everywhere," Matson said. "He takes concern about this city and the people in this city, seriously."

Davenport added a crime analytics staff member in the last year to begin an analytics unit, and Bladel said he sees crime analytics playing a "big role in the future of the organization."

"By understanding the crime problems, we have a more effective way of tackling them as an agency and community," Bladel said.

"A problem that seems overwhelming, we have the ability to narrow down on it and actually focus our resources," Bladel said.

Bladel has been key to the early stages of Davenport's implementation of Group Violence Intervention, a strategy that aims to interrupt cycles of violence between members of informal social groups or gangs. The strategy partners social service organizations, law enforcement and community members to bring an anti-violence message directly to the door of someone who was identified as a person at risk of being victims of or perpetrators of violence.

The council funded the strategy by hiring a coordinator and entering into a contract with John Jay College to analyze crime statistics using COVID-19 relief dollars after the Davenport Police Department reported a record number of shots-fired incidents in 2020.

Bladel said he hopes to instill that strategy from the top down.

He recalled in the 1990's, in his earliest days with Davenport police, they would have a gang-related incident in a neighborhood, and would respond with saturated patrols, where multiple officers go to a particular location.

"It doesn't bring our community along with us if we're working that way," Bladel said. "So, we have to be focused on who's committing the crimes, who's our trigger pullers, and not necessarily focused on an area of the city."

"There's people in those neighborhoods that, you know, want to have a safe community, want to raise their children, want to work and do everything they can. So we, as the police, again, have to understand how our impacts or how our policing impacts the community."

Dwayne Hodges, a community member who works with Bladel on Group Violence Intervention calls and strategy, said Bladel was "a great choice."

He remembered Bladel attended a "Save our Streets" event, which for Hodges, put a different light on the department.

"I feel like he has passion, he always shows up," Hodges said. "I've never seen him shy away from those controversial things, but he seems like he's someone who's very hands on and doesn't shy away."