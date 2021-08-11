He hopes to curb 'frivolous' spending. See who's running for Davenport City Council

A Davenport resident and retired Rock Island Arsenal worker hopes to tighten the city of Davenport's purse strings and shift focus from riverfront development to public safety.
"I don’t necessarily approve of where the city’s priorities are right now," 69-year-old Derek Cornette said of a recently approved city spending plan for projects that would be funded by nearly $41 million the city will receive from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The plan includes $6 million to design and build an outdoor "Adventure Play & Event Lawn" included in city plans for the Main Street Landing project.
"Building things just because you can doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do," Cornette said, adding "the money could be spent better elsewhere," such as providing a police officer attraction and retention package to help address staffing challenges.
Cornette, a first-time candidate, filed nomination papers this week to run for Davenport City Council representing the city's 7th Ward. The ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from 53rd Street to Central Park Avenue.
Filing began Monday and closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 for candidates running for Davenport mayor and city council this fall. Should more than two candidates file to run for an office, a primary will be held Oct. 5. The general election is Nov. 2.
Davenport community organizer Alexandra Dermody has announced her intention to seek the open seat as 7th Ward alderman. Dermody previously ran for the seat in 2019, losing to Patrick Peacock, who resigned from Davenport City Council at the end of April after serving just over a year.
Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose University, was appointed to serve the remainder of Peacock's unexpired term.
Miller has said he will not run for the Ward 7 seat.
Dermody had yet to file nomination papers to run for the seat as of Wednesday morning.
Cornette said he retired as a health physicist at the Rock Island Arsenal devoted to protecting people and their environment from potential radiation hazards.
Cornette said he is focused on public safety and reducing youth crime, including enforcing curfew laws and fining parents of juveniles who violate curfew as a means to crack down on a rash of overnight car thefts by teens.
"And watching the purse strings so that the money citizens pay isn’t wasted on frivolous stuff," Cornette said of his reasons for running for the seat. "I think that we need more policemen patrolling the street."
Asked about this week's announcement of the upcoming launch of a new public-private youth-intervention program in Scott County aimed at reducing crime, Cornette responded, "It’s more important to have protection for the people than getting directed to the social services they need. Because, if they’re not safe, social services doesn’t help you."
Others who have filed nomination papers for election to Davenport City Council and Davenport mayor include:
- Incumbent Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. Davenport community organizer and social justice advocate Athena Gilbraith has announced her intentions to challenge Matson and announced the launch Monday of her first television ad in her bid to become Davenport’s next mayor. Gilbraith had yet to file her nomination papers as of Wednesday morning.
- Incumbent Ward 6 Davenport Alderman Ben Jobgen
- Incumbent Ward 3 Davenport Alderman Marion Meginnis