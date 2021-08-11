He hopes to curb 'frivolous' spending. See who's running for Davenport City Council

A Davenport resident and retired Rock Island Arsenal worker hopes to tighten the city of Davenport's purse strings and shift focus from riverfront development to public safety.

"I don’t necessarily approve of where the city’s priorities are right now," 69-year-old Derek Cornette said of a recently approved city spending plan for projects that would be funded by nearly $41 million the city will receive from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

The plan includes $6 million to design and build an outdoor "Adventure Play & Event Lawn" included in city plans for the Main Street Landing project.

"Building things just because you can doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do," Cornette said, adding "the money could be spent better elsewhere," such as providing a police officer attraction and retention package to help address staffing challenges.