He hopes to curb 'frivolous' spending. See who's running for Davenport City Council

Filing began Monday to run for city office in the Nov. 2 general election and closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

Davenport community organizer Alexandra Dermody has announced her intention to seek the open seat as 7th Ward alderman. Dermody previously ran for the seat in 2019, losing to Patrick Peacock, who resigned from Davenport City Council at the end of April, after serving just over a year in the role.

Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose University, was appointed to serve the remainder of Peacock's unexpired term.

Miller has said he will not run for the Ward 7 seat.

Dermody had yet to file nomination papers to run for seat as of Wednesday morning.

Cornette said he retired as a health physicist at the Rock Island Arsenal devoted to protecting people and their environment from potential radiation hazards.