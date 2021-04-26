Head Start program at Project NOW to receive $99,320 grant from federal government

Project NOW, Inc. will receive a $99,320 federal grant from the Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start program in Rock Island.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, made the announcement Friday.

"As a mother of three boys, I understand how important it is to invest in our children's education, and provide a strong foundation for their future," Bustos said. "Head Start programs are key to helping every family get the resources they need to succeed and I’m pleased to announce this federal investment in Project NOW."

Project NOW, a Community Action Agency, operates three Head Start locations in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties, providing services to promote economic security for families across the region. Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from low-income families by providing programming to enhance their cognitive, social and emotional development from birth to age five.

Bustos is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and the subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education.

