'Heck of a deal': Davenport looks to expand assistance to new and current homeowners

The city of Davenport would increase assistance to new and current homeowners — utilizing federal COVID-19 rescue dollars — under a proposal aimed at increasing homeownership and investment in the city's core neighborhoods.

City staff on Tuesday outlined plans to expand funding for home restoration projects and to acquire and rehab more vacant and abandoned homes to be sold to new homebuyers.

Aldermen last year budgeted $4 million of the nearly $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the city to assist homeowners and developers with the purchase and rehab of vacant and abandoned homes and lots into single-family, owner-occupied houses in low-income areas of the city.

City administrators propose using the federal dollars to leverage and build off the success of existing city programs that have sought to revitalize neighborhoods south of Locust Street that have been starved of investment for decades.

Expanded assistance for home restoration

Under the proposal, Davenport would invest an additional $2 million over the next three years to expand assistance to targeted homeowners under the city's DREAM Project.

Launched in 2019, the project provides eligible homeowners in the city's older, historic neighborhoods up to $20,000 for exterior home restoration projects and to fix outstanding code violations.

About $2.75 million has been awarded to date, with 135 projects completed or underway. The $2 million would be in addition to the $900,000 the city spends each year on the DREAM Project, using a mix of city and federal grant dollars.

Under the proposal, the city would increase assistance to homeowners to restore properties along Gaines Street, from West Locust to West 5th streets and Scott to Warren streets.

The city would provide up to $40,000 for exterior repairs as well $10,000 for interior renovations. Homeowners would need to make exterior improvements to tap into assistance for interior improvements. The scope of exterior improvement eligible for assistance would also be expanded to include garages, fences and landscaping.

"We know that as we're looking, this area, which has its own specific challenges, it likely take extra inducement for some of these homeowners as we're looking to really make a broad impact in this neighborhood to revitalize it," city Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said.

Of the 40 applications the city has received seeking assistance through the DREAM program from homeowners along the Gaines Street corridor, 10 have been approved.

As a result, staff has recommended easing some of the eligibility criteria.

"Our current DREAM program is highly competitive," Ott said. "Each year we receive hundreds of applications for a limited amount of funding. And we know there is a lot of need in this area, but we wanted to make it as accessible to people as possible."

Assistance for rental properties

Of the $2 million, $500,000 would be set aside to assist landlords in making repairs to rental properties along the corridor. Rental property owners are currently excluded from applying for assistance through the DREAM Project.

Under the proposal, landlords could apply for up to $20,000 for exterior repairs through a competitive application process. Repairs would be limited to replacing windows, siding, porches and doors, the same as under the current DREAM program.

To receive funding, rental property owners would need to have active rental licenses for those properties and be in good standing with the city.

"We want to make sure that the rental properties that we are investing in through this new DREAM-plus program have responsible owners, have responsible tenants," Ott said. "But we want to make sure they are not left behind as we work to revitalize this area."

Home and rental property owners as well could qualify for a 10-year tax exemption on the increase in property taxes resulting from improvements funded with the city's assistance.

"That is a heck of a deal," Mayor Mike Matson said.

If approved by aldermen, the city would begin accepting applications for assistance in late spring. Applications would be reviewed in May with money awarded in early summer. Aldermen would then receive an update on the program in the fall.

Fixing vacant and abandoned homes

The city would also invest $2.1 million over the next three years to reduce the number of vacant and abandoned properties along the Gaines Street corridor through acquisition, rehabilitation or new construction.

City staff have identified 36 properties presumed vacant and 66 properties likely vacant throughout the corridor.

The program would be similar to the city's Urban Homestead program, which utilizes federal grant dollars administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income families through the acquisition, rehabilitation and sale of vacant and abandoned homes.

Under the proposal, the city would send letters of interest to identified owners of vacant and abandoned parcels to see if they're willing to sell to the city.

Oswald said the city may also seek legal remedies to acquire vacant and abandoned properties, either by petitioning a district court judge for title to the property or by acquiring the tax sale certificates of abandoned property or vacant lots with delinquent taxes.

"Hopefully, people say, 'Yes, we want to work with you,' and get this property into the hands of somebody who knows what to do with it," Oswald said. "Some families are sitting on properties they inherited and they really don't know what to do with it."

Once properties have been acquired, Oswald said city staff would solicit proposals from local developers, be it a company, individual or group of individuals.

"What can you do with properties? What do you need from the city? How can we help you turn these vacant and abandoned properties into rehabbed, owner-occupied properties?" Oswald said. "How can we get you to come to this area and fix these properties?"

Staff would then identify necessary incentives for council approval based on the proposals received.

"After that, construction and rehab starts," Oswald said, followed by the sale of the properties to new homebuyers, who be required to live in the homes for at least five years.

Staff said the investment would create new quality housing options and increase both the assessed value and vibrancy of the area — reducing vacancies through reoccupation, rather than demolition, and attracting new residents.

"We're not seeing people coming in and building houses here and putting money into this neighborhood," Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, said. "We're seeing a lot of these properties become rentals, and sometimes not great rentals. So we want to encourage people to fix up these homes and then turn around and say these are now owner-occupied properties ... that are now giving further investment into this area."

Reaction

Tim Huey with Rejuvenate Housing lauded the proposal.

"It's exactly the program we have put together for our nonprofit," Huey said. "And that is identify properties that we can acquire that are redeemable. Find the funding to fix them up and then find the families of low- to moderate-income to put into them."

He said the city's acquisition of vacant and abandoned properties would be a boon for area nonprofits looking to further affordable housing options and revitalize neighborhoods in Davenport.

Huey, who worked as a tax deed administrator for Scott County, said it was often a frustrating process for nonprofits to acquire tax-delinquent properties, one that could take three to five years. Whereas City Attorney Tom Warner said the process could take the city anywhere from six to nine months.

"We all know that a house that is abandoned and not well-maintained doesn't improve over the course of five years," Huey said. "You've got to get in there and stabilize the property. And six months is a better timeframe for that."

City officials said the Gaines Street corridor was chosen due to its high concentration of vacant properties, police calls, city code violations and low-income households.

Fifty percent or more of households in the area make less than 60% of the median gross income in Davenport. The area also contains the lowest average assessed property values in the city, at about $53,000.

Staff, too, noted the area's proximity to downtown, the Hilltop Campus Village and St. Ambrose University campus, as well as sidewalks, transit routes, youth outreach programs, parks, schools and other amenities to help entice and leverage neighborhood investment.

"You don't want to find that neighborhood where no amount of investment is going to make a significant impact, or it will take years and years and years," Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger said. "Yet, you also want to use your resources wisely to address where the need is."

Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merrit said the intention is to pilot the programs along the Gaines Street corridor in the hopes of "building something that works" that can be replicated in other areas of Davenport.

Aldermen seemed largely supportive of the proposal, though some had reservations.

"We don't want to end up taking on being a landlord of a bunch of properties that we can't get rid of," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "Part of this is trying to figure out the right amount to execute so we can find partners to turn these vacant and abandoned properties around."

Gripp said he was supportive of providing assistance to landlords to improve rental properties.

"When you look at building a strong neighborhood, it's an ecosystem and you have to have balance ... between owner-occupied and rental homes," Gripp said. "What I'm really excited about is taking this next step ... to get new homes built in our core neighborhoods."

Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, called the proposal "tremendous."

"I look forward to continuing the conversation and see where it goes," Condon said.

