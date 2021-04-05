Helmick to challenge Bustos for Illinois' 17th Congressional District

Republican Charlie Helmick has announced his candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the 2022 general election.

Helmick, 57, lives in East Moline with his wife, Shirley, and together the couple co-owns two Country Financial Insurance franchises.

Helmick, who has never held elected office, said he had been wanting to get involved since Barack Obama was elected in 2008, when he saw the direction the Democratic Party was heading as a result.

"I've always wanted to serve in some capacity," Helmick said. "I wanted to get involved and see if I couldn't make a difference and get some representation in our area for a change that I felt I wasn't getting before. I look forward to the race."

Helmick said he was proud to have already served the country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1980 to 1984. After living in Florida for a few years, he moved back to Illinois in 1998. He retired from FedEx after 29 years as a route manager and worked one year for the TSA within the Department of Homeland Security.

He also has maintained a side career as a country music artist.