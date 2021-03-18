Henry County: $9M windfall may go to property owners

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County property owners may get property tax relief this year.

A discussion Thursday of Henry county's $9,486,375 in money from the latest round of COVID relief prompted board member Ray Elliott to suggest having the county pay the first installment on all real estate taxes.

Elliott pondered how much residents were hurting, and asked, "How many people have lost businesses but are still paying mortgages and taxes on that property?"

County Administrator Erin Knackstedt noted the "huge disparity" in property taxes and said if the county forgave the entire first installment, it would be losing a large amount of revenue from the wind turbines, as an example.

Knackstedt suggested a reimbursement program where the county would reimburse up to $1,000 if someone could show they paid their first installment. She said that idea would be a possible place for the finance committee to begin discussion. She also noted the county has until Dec. 31 to distribute the money.

Board chairman Kippy Breeden noted people who pay rent have property taxes included in their rent.

"There are many things (to consider)," she said. "We don't want to jump too fast. We want to look at every resident of the county."