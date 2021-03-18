Henry County: $9M windfall may go to property owners

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County property owners may get property tax relief this year.
A discussion Thursday of Henry county's $9,486,375 in money from the latest round of COVID relief prompted board member Ray Elliott to suggest having the county pay the first installment on all real estate taxes.
Elliott pondered how much residents were hurting, and asked, "How many people have lost businesses but are still paying mortgages and taxes on that property?"
County Administrator Erin Knackstedt noted the "huge disparity" in property taxes and said if the county forgave the entire first installment, it would be losing a large amount of revenue from the wind turbines, as an example.
Knackstedt suggested a reimbursement program where the county would reimburse up to $1,000 if someone could show they paid their first installment. She said that idea would be a possible place for the finance committee to begin discussion. She also noted the county has until Dec. 31 to distribute the money.
Board chairman Kippy Breeden noted people who pay rent have property taxes included in their rent.
"There are many things (to consider)," she said. "We don't want to jump too fast. We want to look at every resident of the county."
Finance committee chairman Kelli Parsons said the committee had many months to figure out everything in the plan. She encouraged other county board members who are interested in the topic to attend the meetings in person rather than via Zoom so as not to "repeat and review the same items."
In other news, Duane Stevens, the director of the Henry County Health Department reflected on the past year in the work of COVID testing, contact tracing and vaccinating for COVID. He thanked county board members for their support through the COVID experience.
"It's been a long 12 months," he said. "I never said we didn't have the resources. We didn't always have the answers, but we had tools to do what we needed to do."
Stevens said the health department would be able to vaccinate most people over 16 starting in April, according to a recent announcement from the governor.
The health department is expanding into behavioral services, thanks to a recent move in Kewanee. A counselor has been working for some time, a behavioral health practitioner is starting with the department in late April and a search for a licensed clinical social worker is underway.
According to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, the county has disseminated 18,318 COVID shots including 11,294 first doses and 7,024 second doses.
Board members approved the final COVID Relief loans totaling $102,600. Recipients are: Keller's Pit LLC, Cambridge, $15,000; Special Kneads Bakery, Galva, $20,000; Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness Boutique, Geneseo, $15,000; Anderson Family Coffee, Galva, $20,000 and Maria's Pizza, Colona, $32,600. With that sum, a total of $1,180,000 was loaned to 31 businesses with the average loan being $38,065.
A possible reduction of the 20-member county board with reapportionment is an urgent topic. Unless the deadline is extended, the county's decision on whether to decrease the size of the board would be due by July 1. Knackstedt will participate in a Zoom meeting March 22 sponsored by the United Counties Council of Illinois. She is also on a local ad hoc committee looking at the county board size; other members are board chairman Breeden, vice chairman Shawn Kendall, State's Attorney Catherine Runty and the Democratic and Republican party chairs, Henry Murphy and Jan Weber.
Before a meeting of the ad hoc committee is set, Knackstedt hopes to collect opinions from all the county board members. She said from preliminary feedback, some supported a reduction and some were opposed. A town meeting on the topic may be scheduled.