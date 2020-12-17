Henry County administrator: treasurer said he'd resign before Tier 3 restrictions

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Board members learned in a zoom meeting Thursday night that COVID-19 has struck the county-owned nursing home.
Health and social services chairman Jan May said, as of Wednesday, 67 of the home's 70 residents at Hillcrest Nursing Home had tested positive for COVID-19. She said only one was actively isolated.
"All of the other residents seem to be on the road to recovery," she said.
Two part-time nurses ended their employment because of COVID, and the home has spent $387,448 on outside agency staff to make up for the shortfall of personnel.
The county board unanimously approved $60,000 in hazard pay for regular part-time and full-time Hillcrest employees. The money will come from CARES Act funding that has to be spent by Dec. 31. There are well over 100 regular Hillcrest employees, according to May. The home received $682,831 in CARES money this year that has been used to offset costs including COVID testing, supplies and equipment. The home also improved ventilation and replaced all recliners that had cloth.
May noted that through the pandemic, staff had no time off, the facility was short-staffed and people were mandated to work on their days off.
"We have finally turned the bend on this COVID situation, and staff has been given the ability to request vacation days," she said.
Phase 1-A of COVID vaccinations in the county will go to the county's two hospitals, followed by EMS workers and then ancillary health care workers at dialysis centers and physical therapists, according to Office of Emergency Management Director Mat Schnepple. He said long-term care facilities would be next, before the end of January, and the county's facilities have signed up for getting an allotment from Walgreen's and CVS who will come to the nursing homes and vaccinate the entire population.
By the end of January or beginning of February, Schnepple said he anticipates moving to ancillary or other first responders such as police and firefighters, employees of the courts and highway departments then the rest of the county staff, and from them on to education.
Treasurer resigns
The resignation of Henry County Treasurer Tim Wells was announced.
Wells told the Dispatch on Wednesday that he was resigning because he disagrees with how the county is handling the state's Tier 3 mitigation restrictions, citing the county's mistake in allowing 25% seating capacity in restaurants and then having to backtrack. However, County Administrator Erin Knackstedt said earlier Thursday that Wells had told her verbally that he planned to resign the first week in November, long before the state tightened restrictions.
She said she advised Wells to put his wishes in writing, which he did and submitted his letter of resignation to previous county board chairman Marshall Jones on Nov. 18.
"Mr. Wells is not being completely transparent in his statements," Knackstedt wrote in an e-mail.
In Wells' Nov. 18 letter, which differs somewhat from the letter of resignation he offered to the Dispatch on Wednesday, he said he more and more often finds himself "in disagreement with employees in my department" as well as in disagreement with the third floor of the courthouse, which is where the administration is housed.
Knackstedt agreed that the county, including the health department and the Office of Emergency Management, made a mistake about the 25% seating capacity. She said former Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte, who didn't run for another term beyond Nov. 3, had been involved in the conversations about restaurant policy "from the beginning." She said after that, the county had not involved current State's Attorney Cathy Runty in the policy soon enough. She said they'd apologized repeatedly for the error.
"It was our first and hopefully our last pandemic," Knackstedt said. "We want to move forward from here, and hopefully have a much better year next year."
Board member Ray Elliott said he'd told Wells that once a person runs for office, he should stick it out for the full term.
"I'm not very pleased — as a matter of fact I don't accept his resignation," he said, adding that Wells had done a good job and probably saved the county more than his predecessors.
Board member Shawn Kendall said Wells' comments about disagreeing with county government were "misleading at best," and that the health department was a completely independent agency. He cited the turnaround in county finances from being almost $1 million in the red four years ago to having a balanced budget now and for the past two years having a lower tax levy. He said he was somewhat surprised that the county's tax collector "would not know these facts."
Board chairman Kippy Breeden said she was proud of all the county's departments, including the health department and the Office of Emergency Management.
"I look forward to working together as a county to provide a unified voice and looking forward to a better, brighter future," she said.
Loans approved
The board also approved a total of $202,700 in COVID-related revolving loans to the following businesses: Steve's Radiator Service in Kewanee, Ohlsen Chiropractic in Geneseo, Simosky Tax and Accounting in Geneseo, Geneseo Donut Shop, Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo and The O Kitchen and Tap in Orion.
Regular revolving loans were approved for Caffeine and Carbs of Geneseo and the Orion True Value hardware store.
In other news, host fees from the landfill in Atkinson brought the county $799,432.50 this year.
"That's substantially more than we planned, and it was only a partial year. There could be more next year," plan/development chairman Lynn Sutton said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.