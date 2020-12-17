Henry County administrator: treasurer said he'd resign before Tier 3 restrictions

"Mr. Wells is not being completely transparent in his statements," Knackstedt wrote in an e-mail.

In Wells' Nov. 18 letter, which differs somewhat from the letter of resignation he offered to the Dispatch on Wednesday, he said he more and more often finds himself "in disagreement with employees in my department" as well as in disagreement with the third floor of the courthouse, which is where the administration is housed.

Knackstedt agreed that the county, including the health department and the Office of Emergency Management, made a mistake about the 25% seating capacity. She said former Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte, who didn't run for another term beyond Nov. 3, had been involved in the conversations about restaurant policy "from the beginning." She said after that, the county had not involved current State's Attorney Cathy Runty in the policy soon enough. She said they'd apologized repeatedly for the error.

"It was our first and hopefully our last pandemic," Knackstedt said. "We want to move forward from here, and hopefully have a much better year next year."

Board member Ray Elliott said he'd told Wells that once a person runs for office, he should stick it out for the full term.