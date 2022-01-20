Henry County approves $3M agreement to expand broadband services to residents

CAMBRIDGE — Geneseo Communications will make a $9 million investment in broadband internet with a $3 million contribution from Henry County as a result of a County Board vote for the development agreement Thursday.
The agreement involves Atkinson, Annawan, Cambridge, Cleveland and the Wolf Road subdivisions. The company agrees to expand wireless broadband by 50% of current coverage and also to complete fiber to the city of Galva at the end of five years to all homes that haven't been connected by Mid-Century Telephone, which is currently doing business there now.
The county will provide its $3 million in two chunks — half up front and half on completion.
The vote also included $350,000 for Woodhull Telephone Company for buried fiber cable to customers in Lynn Center and Ophiem, according to County Administrator Erin Knackstedt.
The broadband agreements will allow the county to attract new businesses and improve the quality of life, according to Mike McClain, chief executive officer of Geneseo Communications, who presented the plan to county board members before the vote.
McClain said more than 5,600 homes would have access to gigabyte services when the work was completed. Homes will be hardwired with a strand of cable to each house, replacing current cable at no cost to the customer.
He said rural areas also would see fixed wireless broadband with additional antenna planned. He noted wireless has less bandwidth than fiber, but as 4G gets upgraded to 5G there is significantly more bandwidth at the towers.
He also said county board members should support the project because all other internet services involve copper connections to the house that run into problems including weather. He said sometime in the next five years the standard would be more like 10G.
"This is the most future-proof network on the planet," he added. "You cannot beat a fiber connection."
He said the average home now had 25 internet-connected devices, more than double what it was three years ago, and touted the unlimited bandwidth the project would offer. Fiber increases a home's value by more than 3%, he said.
The project will get off the ground quickly, according to McClain.
"We'll be ready to go tomorrow morning if we get approval tonight," he said.
Sixteen of the 20 county board members were eligible to vote on the development agreement, which was approved in a 10-6 vote. Voting no were Shawn Kendall, Jim Padilla, Lynn Sutton, Malissa Sandberg, Dwayne Anderson and Natalie Collins. Those abstaining from the vote because they are stockholders in the phone companies or employees were Jill Darin, Jeff Orton, Angie Young Frank and Kippy Breeden.
Utility credit
Board members also voted 11-9 to approve a $50 utility credit for all electric customers in the county using proceeds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Comments were made that the credit wasn't going to people who truly needed it. At the end of the evening, board member Mark Burton characterized the vote as a "teaspoon of water whether they were thirsty or not."
Voting no on the utility credit were Burton, Ned Richardson, Darin, Frank, Kathy Nelson, Jim Thompson, Anderson, Marshall Jones and Kendall.
Breeden said she would like to see the utility credit pass because broadband would not be reaching every resident of the county and the county still had the fourth pillar of the American Rescue Plan Act giving money to organizations and agencies that help people in need, specifically.
"It might be insignificant, but it's at least across the board fair," she said.
Breeden also announced the ad hoc committee meeting about the $9.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds met earlier in the day regarding Pillar 4 involving organizations, and the next step will be accepting applications. The applications will go to the ad hoc committee and then to the finance committee and finally to the county board for approval.
Increased pay
The board also voted to increase pay in two ways for board members, which will not go into effect until after the November 2022 election when all board members are up for election.
First they voted to change from "per diem" pay to "per meeting" pay so that members will be paid twice, for example, when they have two meetings on the same day. That measure passed on a 19-1 vote with only Anderson voting no.
The board also voted to up pay for county board meetings from $60 to $75 — after nixing a motion to raise committee pay from $40 to $50 and county board meeting pay from $50 to $100. The new rate for county board meetings also won't go into effect until after the November election. It was approved 18-2, with Burton and Anderson voting no.
The board also voted to raise the county board chairman's salary from $3,000 per year to $4,000 as of December 2022. The individual also receives pay for attending meetings as well as mileage.
Had the plan to raise pay to $50 for committee meetings and $100 for board meetings been approved, it would have raised the cost of the county board from $32,000 per year to an estimated $48,000 to $50,000.
Executive committee chairman Kendall said he knew in the past there were several board members who had not submitted claims for any compensation. Ten years ago there was an austerity campaign during which the finance committee asked board members to forego their pay in the midst of deep deficit budgets.