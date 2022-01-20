Henry County approves $3M agreement to expand broadband services to residents

Increased pay

The board also voted to increase pay in two ways for board members, which will not go into effect until after the November 2022 election when all board members are up for election.

First they voted to change from "per diem" pay to "per meeting" pay so that members will be paid twice, for example, when they have two meetings on the same day. That measure passed on a 19-1 vote with only Anderson voting no.

The board also voted to up pay for county board meetings from $60 to $75 — after nixing a motion to raise committee pay from $40 to $50 and county board meeting pay from $50 to $100. The new rate for county board meetings also won't go into effect until after the November election. It was approved 18-2, with Burton and Anderson voting no.

The board also voted to raise the county board chairman's salary from $3,000 per year to $4,000 as of December 2022. The individual also receives pay for attending meetings as well as mileage.

Had the plan to raise pay to $50 for committee meetings and $100 for board meetings been approved, it would have raised the cost of the county board from $32,000 per year to an estimated $48,000 to $50,000.

Executive committee chairman Kendall said he knew in the past there were several board members who had not submitted claims for any compensation. Ten years ago there was an austerity campaign during which the finance committee asked board members to forego their pay in the midst of deep deficit budgets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0