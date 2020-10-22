Henry County approves line-item resolutions for 2020 budget

"It's at least the third year we've had a decrease," Parsons said.

She said second-installment property taxes were still coming in, but there were 865 delinquent parcels this year, which compares to just under 300 last year.

Ten months into the fiscal year, revenue and expenditures should be at 83% of budgeted figures. Parsons said revenue was at 80% and expenses were at 79%.

The board approved a $23,110 bid from Interstate Fencing for a day yard outdoor area for the Henry County Jail. Five years ago the day yard outdoor area was closed for safety and security issues and there was no funding to fix the problems. Because of the closure, the county has continued to get "dinged" by state and federal officials. Sheriff Kerry Loncka said if any incoming inmates had a temperature, the jail would have nowhere to go with that person. He said inmates were supposed to have so many hours of daylight, which is difficult to give them now, and there would be nowhere to take inmates if there was ever a fire. "We hope that never happens," he said.