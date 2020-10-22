Henry County approves line-item resolutions for 2020 budget

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County board members on Thursday approved a number of line-item resolutions as the end of fiscal year 2020 approaches November 30.
The largest line items mentioned was $600,000 for the Office of Emergency Management.
Finance chairman Kelli Parsons explained that the $600,000 was for funding from the federal CARES Act for expenses incurred by a variety of county departments, whether overtime, computer program for work from home, personal protective equipment or extra staff for doing things like taking temperatures at the courthouse door.
She said the $600,000 in expenditures were grouped together under the Office of Emergency Management because of the role the director of that office played.
"He's the one that oversees ensuring that everything is done correctly," she said.
The board also approved $217,000 through the Coronavirus Revolving Loan Fund as follows: Lucky Dog Lodge, Galva, $41,000; Ebony Charm, Kewanee, $20,000; Bloomberg Auction, Geneseo, $35,000; Vibrant Health Chiropractic, Cambridge, $50,000; Atkinson Wellness Center, Atkinson, $16,000; CIC Digital Print Center, Geneseo, $25,000; and Carlson Catering, Cambridge, $30,000. There is still $443,300 to be expended.
The county's 2021 budget was held over until the November board meeting, but Parsons noted it is a balanced budget. The preliminary tax rate is $.008433, which is a decrease from last year.
"It's at least the third year we've had a decrease," Parsons said.
She said second-installment property taxes were still coming in, but there were 865 delinquent parcels this year, which compares to just under 300 last year.
Ten months into the fiscal year, revenue and expenditures should be at 83% of budgeted figures. Parsons said revenue was at 80% and expenses were at 79%.
The board approved a $23,110 bid from Interstate Fencing for a day yard outdoor area for the Henry County Jail. Five years ago the day yard outdoor area was closed for safety and security issues and there was no funding to fix the problems. Because of the closure, the county has continued to get "dinged" by state and federal officials. Sheriff Kerry Loncka said if any incoming inmates had a temperature, the jail would have nowhere to go with that person. He said inmates were supposed to have so many hours of daylight, which is difficult to give them now, and there would be nowhere to take inmates if there was ever a fire. "We hope that never happens," he said.
Loncka said in getting bids, it bothered him that no local companies had put in a bid, so he called Interstate Fencing and asked them to bid on the project. Their bid was $5,000 less than the only other one, which was not local. The vote to accept the Interstate bid was 18-1, with Ned Richardson voting no. Money for the work will come from the county's public safety tax.
The county's executive committee is talking about non-highway vehicles on county roads. The committee has taken information from the transportation committee, the public safety committee and highway superintendent Scott Stephenson and will talk further.
Board member Bill Preston noted the board reduced its members from 24 to 20 following the 2010 census and suggested taking action following this census, too. Board chairman Marshall Jones asked County Administrator Erin Knackstedt what the deadlines are for making another decision on those lines; she said sometime from three months to six months after the census.
"I have the statute in my office ready to go," she said.
"After the election we will be looking at doing that again," Jones said.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.