Henry County Board asks state to repeal law enforcement act

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The Henry County Board on Thursday by unanimous voice vote approved a resolution urging the state to repeal and replace the Safe-T Act in its entirety.

The vote was a nod to Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 15 and National Police Week.

The act, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, abolished cash bail for pre-trial release, decreased the length of mandatory supervised release for most offenses, counta only offenses after age 21 toward "three strikes and you're out" and gives sentence credits for those with sentences of five years or longer.

Last November, the board sent the governor a letter urging him not to sign the bill into law. Sheriff Kerry Loncka called the bill an "absolute nightmare for all of law enforcement."

On Thursday, public safety chairman Mark Burton maintained the act hinders law enforcement's ability to apprehend offenders, fails to protect victims and emboldens criminals by removing consequences.

"The Henry County Board believes law enforcement is essential to protecting lives, property and businesses, and firmly supports law enforcement officers at state, county and local levels who put their lives at risk every day to serve and protect our community," Burton said.

Thanking law enforcement for their commitment and sacrifice, Burton said the county board "acknowledges the rising trends in law enforcement response calls relating to mental health, domestic abuse and addictions and recognizes the need to support our community and our law enforcement officers with appropriate resources to help properly respond to these societal challenges."

Audit shows surplus

A review of the annual audit showed the county had $6.1 million in surplus of revenues over expenditures for the year ending Nov. 30, 2021. The general fund surplus was $1.8 million, with an ending balance of $7.9 million.

The audit process resulted in a clean audit opinion with no red flags to report.

Washington trip report

Board member Marshall Jones reported on a recent group trip to Washington, D.C., that he took with the United Counties Council of Illinois.

"They mentioned quite often the billions of dollars spent, and they talked about it like it was a good thing," he said. "At the same time everything costs more."

He said a representative from the Department of Transportation talked about $65 billion dedicated to roads and bridges.

"Hopefully we'll see some of that in Illinois," Jones said. "That is something we need to do."

He also said expanding broadband was another goal, but it would take the federal government partnering with the state, and the state needed to get in touch with counties.

"If there is no local input, then there's likely to be no movement," Jones said.

Other business

Administration committee chairman Jill Darin said the man bidding for the county's electrical rate had said the county would go from $1,800 per year to $24,000 or $25,000 for the courthouse complex.

"Unfortunately, costs are going to be going up," she said. "We're going to be feeling the pinch a little bit."

The board approved a new salary resolution for the sheriff that will go into effect when the next sheriff takes office next December. The state will cover two-thirds of the salary out of the personal property replacement tax or other funding. The new salary will be approximately $146,000.

The board approved a rural revolving loan for the coffee shop Charged LLC of Orion for $57,700. The business had been renting space but is buying the former Factory and Maple Street Grill building.

Hillcrest Home has no residents with COVID, but three staff members have tested positive within the past week, so staff are now wearing N95 masks and monitoring their health.

The board approved a special use permit for Kelly Morrison to operate a rural small business, a fitness facility and farmers' market on her property northwest of Orion.

Comments on first responders

During county board comments, board member Jim Thompson reported the severe shortage of daytime, weekday volunteer firefighters and said the Colona Fire Department is having to place an issue on the ballot to approve hiring two firefighters full-time. He said by enlisting Genesis ambulance, it has increased response time by 10 to 15 minutes.

"When somebody's lying on the floor not breathing it's a long time," he said. "These firefighters need that support."

Thompson asked for the support of the county board for the ballot measure as well as individual support from county board members.

Burton said he thought he could speak for the board regarding the professionalism and "amazing compassion" of Loncka and Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty and their staffs with regard to the April 29 car chase and subsequent death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist near Alpha while apprehending a vehicle fleeing Knox County.

Board member Jones said at first the sheriff's department thought they wouldn't need the help of the Office of Emergency Management with the car chase, but they did. Mat Schnepple, OEM director, was out of town accepting a state award from the Illinois Emergency Service Management Association for exceptional service, but he made "all kinds of phone calls to make sure they had what they needed."

