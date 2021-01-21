Henry county board gets earful on proposed crime bill

CAMBRIDGE — A letter will be sent from the Henry County Board to Gov. JB Pritzker to urge him not to sign a criminal reform bill into law.

State's Attorney Catherine Runty and Sheriff Kerry Loncka spoke to the board Thursday about the bill, House Bill 163.

"It's an absolute nightmare for all of law enforcement," the sheriff said.

He also cited the issue of qualified immunity and the requirement for officers to be held legally liable for their actions in split-second decisions, in effect requiring them to buy insurance. "Officers are not going to be able to afford it," he said. "It's basically a defunding of the police."

He said the bill would change the way police respond to crisis situations; for example if a shooter in a school shooting were to lay down his weapon and leave the building, officers could no longer use deadly force against him, even though he might have another gun on him or be headed to another school.

"It's putting us on the sidelines in actual situations," he said.

He also said the bill wanted to prevent officers from reviewing their own body camera footage, but he said he disagreed.