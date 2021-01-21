Henry county board gets earful on proposed crime bill

CAMBRIDGE — A letter will be sent from the Henry County Board to Gov. JB Pritzker to urge him not to sign a criminal reform bill into law.
State's Attorney Catherine Runty and Sheriff Kerry Loncka spoke to the board Thursday about the bill, House Bill 163.
"It's an absolute nightmare for all of law enforcement," the sheriff said.
He also cited the issue of qualified immunity and the requirement for officers to be held legally liable for their actions in split-second decisions, in effect requiring them to buy insurance. "Officers are not going to be able to afford it," he said. "It's basically a defunding of the police."
He said the bill would change the way police respond to crisis situations; for example if a shooter in a school shooting were to lay down his weapon and leave the building, officers could no longer use deadly force against him, even though he might have another gun on him or be headed to another school.
"It's putting us on the sidelines in actual situations," he said.
He also said the bill wanted to prevent officers from reviewing their own body camera footage, but he said he disagreed.
"You should be able to view your footage to see how the events actually happened," he said. "It's easy for people to sit back and judge on how you would react. You have different views and different officers have different views. ... They're trying to villainize police officers."
Loncka said he was sure the legislation would end up in the Supreme Court, he just hoped it wouldn't happen with a case from his department. He said he would send his own letter about the bill.
"We need to redo this whole bill," he went on. "There may be some things that are OK, but a lot of things in there are horrible, and it's going to cost the county a fortune."
Runty talked about the bill's impact on prosecuting cases. She also noted there would be fewer options for fine money to come in, and changes in the cash bail system would affect the county's general fund.
She mentioned the reduction of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, and giving judges the opportunity to go outside mandatory minimum sentencing if they find certain conditions exist. She said it's possible to reduce punishment if you increased rehabilitation, but she didn't see that being used as an alternative with the legislation.
In other news:
- The board voted 19-1 to approve $102,400 for Phase 2 HVAC design for the courthouse complex.
Two representatives from Klingner and Associates architects/engineers talked to the board about the scope of the project, explaining that most of the roofing, heating and air conditioning equipment at the courthouse complex is beyond their life expectancies. The county has $1 million set aside for capital improvements.
Board member Ned Richardson said the roof on the old courthouse dated to 1992 or 1993.
"It needs to be done. My biggest concern is we don't try to bite off more than we have the money for," he said.
Bill Preston, the lone nay vote, said he had also objected some years ago when the county proposed a quarter of a cent sales tax to pay for courthouse improvements and the voters said no.
"Just because we have the money doesn't mean we necessarily have to dish it out," he said.
- Board members also approved four more loans paid for through the COVID Relief Loan Fund (CRLF) monitored by the Economic Development Administration. Recipients are: Apollo Design Team, Kewanee, $30,000; Leaman's Bar and Grill, Geneseo, $20,000; Time Out Pub and Grub, Kewanee, $20,000 and All Steamed Up Coffee, Cambridge, $25,000.
Henry County's CRLF fund began with $1,180,000. The balance that is available to loan out is $207,600. To date, 10 businesses have received funds in Geneseo, five in Kewanee, five in Cambridge, one in Orion, one in Atkinson and two in Galva. A total of 153 jobs have been retained and 73 created.