Henry County Board members vote to keep pay for mileage

CAMBRIDGE — After voting in favor of raising board pay in two ways last month, Henry County Board members voted 13-5 Thursday against eliminating mileage pay to and from county committee and county board meetings.

Mileage would still have been paid to attend meetings in the Quad-Cities and elsewhere.

The recommendation to eliminate the local mileage pay came out of the county's executive committee.

In January, the County Board voted to pay board members by the committee meeting instead of the current system of paying per diem. Paying per diem had, for example, eliminated paying people for two separate committee meetings when the meetings were held on the same day. They also voted to raise pay for regular County Board meetings from $60 to $75.

Both changes take effect following the next election, as of December after all board members' seats will be up for election. The mileage change would also have gone into effect as of December.

Board member Jeff Orton said before the vote he didn't turn in mileage to attend the local meetings, but thinking of board members who live in the Hooppole or Cleveland areas, he was urging others to vote no.

An austerity campaign 10 years ago resulted in a number of County Board members not turning in requests for not only mileage, but meeting pay.

The 13 no votes were Orton, Ray Elliott, Angie Frank, Joe Garrity, Kathy Nelson, Bill Preston, James Thompson, Natalie Collins, Marshall Jones, Jan May, Jim Padilla, Ned Richardson and Lynn Sutton. Shawn Kendall and Kelli Parsons were absent for the vote.

Other business

Five of 19 approved special-use permits for solar farms in the county have requested to renew their permits that are expiring from four years ago. Plan/development chair Sutton noted only one had passed the state lottery — the 70-acre Cypress Creek Renewables north of Kewanee. He noted the rest of the farms were smaller, in the 18- to 20-acre range or less.

Sutton also reported that the Atkinson landfill had paid the county $358,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, almost half of what the county budgeted from the facility for the entire year.

Revenue is also coming in strong from the public safety tax. Public safety chair Mark Burton reported that at the time of the referendum, prospective revenue was estimated to be $125,000 per month. He said the highest month recently recorded was $197,000, but he noted higher fuel and restaurant prices automatically push up revenue.

In terms of facilities, there were no inmates of the Henry County Jail with COVID-19 as of last week and one jailer with COVID. Meanwhile, Hillcrest Home had one positive case among its 69 residents and two staff members who tested positive.

Burton said the state's attorney's office now was fully staffed with the exception of one additional attorney being sought, and he said the office actually closed more cases than it opened in 2021.

He said the Office of Emergency Management planned to be in its new facility, the former health department building south of Kewanee, by May and work was 40% complete there.

