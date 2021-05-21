Henry County Board opposes Senate bill on wind-farm zoning

The board also voted 18-1 to approve a letter to be sent to a new county treasurer regarding the ethics of tax penalty forgiveness. Board member Ned Richardson was the lone nay vote.

According to county administrator Erin Knackstedt, the Henry County State's Attorney's office investigated a situation regarding current treasurer Tim Wells and brought the information to the county executive committee, which discussed the matter in closed session. She said she was not able to disclose any of the discussion that took place in closed session.

Wells announced his resignation in December, effective July 1, saying it was due to the county's handling of COVID-19.

The committee approved the letter, which is a "request for transparency within specific duties of the treasurer and the duties that lie therein."

A two-part portion of the letter refers to email usage policy with updates to include violations by department heads and elected officials, and property tax late payment penalties asking for general late payment forgiveness guidelines for businesses and individuals, payment forgiveness policy for employees of the treasurer's office and the county, and procedure for who can forgive and how forgiveness is recorded.