Henry County Board opposes Senate bill on wind-farm zoning

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board on Thursday voted 19-0 to approve a resolution opposing an Illinois Senate bill that would enable the state to take control of zoning issues. Board member Bill Preston was absent.
"Generally, they want to take more and more zoning decisions away from the county," said Lynn Sutton, planning and development chairman. "Without going too far into the weeds, this would protect local control of zoning. The state wants to take it over, pretty specifically focused on wind farms."
Sutton said after the meeting the proposed changes would not affect the Midland Wind Farm that's under construction west of Kewanee and north of Galva.
According to the resolution approved Thursday, the state seeks to mandate timelines and procedural requirements about siting or special-use permits for commercial wind energy facilities. The bill also requires existing county zoning ordinances on wind farms be amended within 120 days to comply with requirements of the bill.
"The County Board is the best entity to support the needs, interests and safety of its residents due to direct feedback and understanding of the county's needs," the resolution reads.
In addition to opposing the proposed legislation, the resolution asks Gov. JB Pritzker to veto the bill or any similar bill.
The board also voted 18-1 to approve a letter to be sent to a new county treasurer regarding the ethics of tax penalty forgiveness. Board member Ned Richardson was the lone nay vote.
According to county administrator Erin Knackstedt, the Henry County State's Attorney's office investigated a situation regarding current treasurer Tim Wells and brought the information to the county executive committee, which discussed the matter in closed session. She said she was not able to disclose any of the discussion that took place in closed session.
Wells announced his resignation in December, effective July 1, saying it was due to the county's handling of COVID-19.
The committee approved the letter, which is a "request for transparency within specific duties of the treasurer and the duties that lie therein."
A two-part portion of the letter refers to email usage policy with updates to include violations by department heads and elected officials, and property tax late payment penalties asking for general late payment forgiveness guidelines for businesses and individuals, payment forgiveness policy for employees of the treasurer's office and the county, and procedure for who can forgive and how forgiveness is recorded.
"Unethical behavior is one of the biggest challenges to our government, and the Henry County Board is committed to the eradication of this within the office of the Treasurer," the letter concludes. "As the elected official to the office of Treasurer, the Henry County Board recognizes that they do not have the authority to impose these policies outside of the authority held by your office, but we are respectfully asking you to consider our requests in our ongoing efforts to provide increased trust in the county and the institution of government who take our responsibility to the citizens we serve seriously."
Wells spoke to the board Thursday as part of a three-office presentation of the tax process. He said this year was the first time the county had collected less than the year before — $34,000 less out of $8,400,000.
"It's the first time it's happened since I've been in this chair," he said.
During an audit presentation, it was noted that the county's fund balance is up $3.5 million over last year to $29.8 million. The county is 99% funded for its pension liability, and it has a little over six-months cash in its general fund reserves. Finance chairman Kelli Parsons said the county should be at 42% of revenue and expenditures and had 40% of revenue, expending 38% of budgeted expenditures.
"We continue to sit in a pretty good spot considering we have yet to collect any tax money," she said.
Hillcrest Home currently has no positive COVID cases and is allowing people of all ages to visit, making scheduled appointments. Health and social services chairman Jan May said the new activity therapy room was a great place for families to come in and eat with their loved ones.
"It turned out to be a real godsend," she said. The current census is 73 with two admits pending; levels are low because of lower staffing.
The board also approved signs prohibiting excessive engine braking and a policy for placement of such signs after an issue came up near the Cleveland Quarry. Transportation chairman Jeff Orton said a vice president of Riverstone had called him in favor of the signs, noting trucks were coming uphill to enter the quarry and there shouldn't be any need for a lot of braking.