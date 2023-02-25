CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Board members on Thursday revisited a request from St. Malachy's Catholic School in Geneseo for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, voting it down 9-7.

The nine "no" votes were cast by Dan Crippen, Natalie Hendryx, Brian Corkill, Dale Stiles, Lynn Sutton, Kippy Breeden, Kathy Nelson, James Thompson and Tim Wells. Voting in favor of the request were Marshall Jones, Jan May, Jeanna Moore, Joe Garrity, Rex Kiser, Bob Wachtel and Tim Yager. Mark Burton abstained; Jill Darin, Dave Dobbels and Patrick Koga were absent.

The board first considered St. Malachy's request for $23,800 in ARPA funding last October, when a tie vote was not approved. The money was to be used for kindergarten-through-third-grade curriculum, which suffered during the pandemic.

According to the process originally approved when ARPA funding came through last spring, the unapproved request was referred to the county's finance committee.

The finance committee narrowly approved sending a new request from St. Malachy's for $23,600 to the full county board.

Some board members objected to hearing the request, saying the board had had its say in October.

"Why should St. Malachy's get a second chance?" Stiles asked. "It's not about the money; it's about fairness. This is asking the county board to show favoritism."

Later, Stiles said if a board member votes for the request, he or she was unethical.

Yager remonstrated.

"I have every right to vote for whatever I want to," he said, adding it was "wildly inappropriate" to suggest he was being unethical.

Wachtel also said he was "a little disturbed" at the use of the term "unethical."

Crippen said "a whole host" of board members had received threatening emails as well as being approached on their job by people from the church, terming it "utterly disgusting."

Thompson said he had received nine emails, but they were all "polite, nice, well-written emails" and "none threatening."

Nelson said the entire issue was unfortunate.

"Some of our decisions in our daily life don't go the way we want, but we have to go forward and accept it," she said. "Are we now questioning the ability of that (last fall's) board?"

Moore said she had formerly worked for the Kewanee school district, and people should keep in mind foremost that the issue was children.

"We're talking about children; we're not talking about ethics," she said. "Let's look at the big picture: It's about children."

Hendryx suggested that if the vote failed, the money be divided among all schools.

The county board on Oct. 20 approved $676,200 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 14 nonprofit organizations. St. Malachy's request was the only one forwarded to the board by the ad hoc ARPA committee not to receive funding.