CAMBRIDGE — This year's historic floods have turned northern Henry County into a "virtual agricultural wasteland," and farmers may not recover from the devastation, county officials are being told.
At a Henry County Board meeting Thursday night, the president of the Henry County Farm Bureau reminded county board members that farmers have faced a "very challenging and trying spring."
Dennis Verbeck talked of farmland inundated with floodwaters and the lack of development of crop, inviting the board to drive around and look. "You understand it is June 20 and not May 20," he said, referring to the absence of growth in the fields.
He called northern Henry County a "virtual agricultural wasteland." By contrast, he said, the Route 34 corridor in southern Henry County has some "halfway decent" corn.
Verbeck talked about culverts being washed out, preventing access to entire fields, and about a private bridge collapsing into a drainage ditch.
He said according to a letter from Atkinson Grain and Fertilizer, inventory supplies bought and paid for will not be used this year and may not be any good by next year. "There's concern if it'll even be a viable product next year," he said.
Verbeck noted Gov. J.B. Pritzker's disaster declaration for Henry County, announced earlier Thursday, and said applications for aid will now move from the Farm Service Agency offices to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.
"This has been like I said, a very trying time," he said. "There's physical damage and a lot of emotional and psychological damage along with this."
He said a lot of people made phone calls to legislators to draw attention to the problem and get the disaster declaration.
Verbeck said this year's conditions undermine the economic base of the county because agriculture is what drives Henry County.
"I ask for everybody's support in this," he said. "Drive the county; talk to agribusinesses."
Board member Jake Waller suggested applying for grants.
Board member Roger Gradert said the nationwide crisis would eat up the 2 billion bushel surplus fast. "It is a serious situation that a lot of people have not woken up to," he said.
Board member Jill Darin said she and her husband farm, but were very lucky and just had a small area washed out. In contrast, she said, a neighbor was able to ride a Jet Ski over his flooded farmland.
Board member Kathy Nelson said a farming friend told her that if the area gets all the rain that's been forecast for the weekend, it'll be the last nail in the coffin.
Verbeck noted some agri-businesses recently expanded their storage facilities. "They made the investment, and it's, 'What are we going to do now?'" he said.
He asked the county to recognize that a disaster exists, and the board responded with a resolution in support of a disaster declaration.
Scott Cocquit of the Penny Slough drainage district told the board a huge swath of the 10,000 acres that drain into the area were not planted this year, and men in their 80s have been telling him that throughout their entire lives, they've always had a crop. "The ramifications of this thing is just unbelievable," he said.
The county's emergency operations director, Mat Schnepple, also addressed the adverse weather, saying he was called to work on behalf of other counties but kept pressing for a disaster declaration for Henry County as well, even though it was not situated on the Mississippi or Illinois rivers.
Schnepple said Henry County needs to show a need for at least $179,000 in infrastructure repairs to drainage districts, and he's been given a "soft deadline" of July 17. A successful application would result in a 75 percent reimbursement of costs. In the past, the work would need to have already been done, but this time around, people may include cost estimates for work yet to be done, he said.
OTHER BOARD BUSINESS
In other business, health department administrator Duane Stevens presented the plan for the department's new building in Kewanee. The department is moving into the former Save-A-Lot store, which is 2,000 square feet bigger In terms of office space and has 1,000 square feet more storage space.
The department will expand its hours, which are currently 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., going to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will accommodate all walk-ins, although people with appointments will have priority. Mental health services will be added by late spring 2020.
They had hoped to begin converting the building for the health department this summer, he said, but now it looks as though construction will begin in September.
Following a closed session, the board voted to approve a four-year collective bargaining agreement between FOP Lodge 206, calling for 2% increases the first two years and a variety of increases above 2% for years three and four, depending on the position.
The board also approved a three-year agreement for the circuit clerk's and county clerk's offices for 2% per year. The circuit clerk's agreement was actually placed on file, as she has the ability to negotiate contracts on her own.