Henry County complains on behalf of restaurants

The board will meet Dec. 7 to elect a chairman and vice chairman. A question of whether they can vote by secret ballot came up, and concurring opinions came from the Henry County state's attorney's office and the attorney for the United Counties Council of Illinois that they could not use secret ballots. The UCCI attorney indicated it would violate the open meetings act to do so.

"We'll have to remember that just in case it comes up again," said Jones.

The board also approved a property and casualty/workers compensation insurance premium. Instead of paying $705,920, with reductions for a COVID-19 renewal credit and listing the asphalt plant as a building instead of equipment, the total came to $648,936.

The total cost of a new parking lot at the sheriff's department came to $210,829, which compares favorably to the $210,535 actual bid. Administration committee chairman Ned Richardson said he wanted to offer a "huge vote of thanks" to the highway department. "I'm pleased with the results," he said.

One case of COVID-19 at Hillcrest Home was reported by health and social service chair Jan May. She said the individual was in isolation. Ten to 12 staff are out which is straining the facility. They are actively advertising but not getting the employees they need. "We need a new salary schedule desperately," said May. "We may have a new contract soon."

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

