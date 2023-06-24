CAMBRIDGE — Henry County board members voted Thursday to hold over two changes to the rules of the Henry County Board until next month.

The first change involves language allowing the board to meet remotely including entirely remotely with no one at the physical location. There was no discussion of the rule change.

The second change involves when the county board chairman can vote at committee meetings. Current board rules state the board chairman has the privilege of voting at committee meetings. Board member Mark Burton said some committees have been permitting the board chairman to vote only when her presence is required to establish a quorum, which would be the standard with the new rule change.

Board member Dale Stiles said he would prefer to stick with the way the rule was written, which makes it "pretty clear" the chairman can vote. "I don't know why we would change it," he said. "I'm not for taking privilege away from the chairman."

Board member Jill Darin said most committees have an odd number of members, and adding the county board chairman's vote would make it more common to have tie votes. "We were trying to limit that potential there," she said.

Board member Jim Thompson said he felt all the committees should be doing the same thing, one way or the other. "I'm not for it or against it," he said.

"I think the chairman should always have the right to vote," said board member Tim Wells. "I'm not in favor of changing the rules."

State's Attorney Catherine Runty said she didn't hear a question about whether the board can or can't make a change, just whether it would be a good move to do so. She noted it would require a two-thirds majority to change the rules.

In the end, board member Mark Burton withdrew his motion for the two rule changes and board member Tim Yager moved to lay over the issue and have it on the July 20 agenda.

In other business, the board approved an insurance recommendation for health re-insurance above $55,000 per county employee through the Diamond Jager Agency out of Kewanee. The county's total cost will be capped at $3.1 million.

At the fiscal year's midway point, general fund revenue and expense budgets are on track. Finance chairman Mark Burton said work is progressing on the fiscal 2024 budget and he is "cautiously optimistic" that the county may be able to sustain a stable tax rate for next year.

The board approved a rural revolving loan for Jason and Cassie Dahl of Underground Graphics in the amount of $58,000. The graphic design and auto detailing business plans to consolidate three locations into one in Geneseo and hire three more employees.

Mat Schnepple, director of the Office of Emergency Management said the new office building on Rt. 34 south of Kewanee had an uninsured driver crash through the building about 5 a.m. June 16, causing $150,000 in damage to building contents and H.V.A.C. He said only one load-bearing piece was affected, but the accident took out all four air-conditioning units, although air was restored to half the building by June 21. The driver has been charged with driving under the influence, he said.

For the second year in a row, the well at Hillcrest Nursing Home did not pass routine inspection. Health and social services chairman Jan May reported it means the Environmental Protection Agency has to instruct the facility on what steps to take next. May said there is a possibility the home will have to replace the well pump and motor and get new stainless steel pipe for an estimated cost of $46,000.

The board also honored Kerry Spivey, retiring after 21 years of working as office manager for the county highway department. Prior to that, Spivey worked for the regional superintendent of schools and the state's attorney's office.

Board members also approved a proclamation supporting Henry County agriculture, which noted there are more than 71,000 farms in Illinois including 1,053 in Henry County. Agriculture accounts for 14% of the total jobs in the county and $610.2 million in total annual sales.

