Henry County extends disaster declaration again

The county is in good shape "even in these rough waters that are going to be happening," he said.

In other business, Henry County Economic Development Director Jim Kelly reported Bi-State Regional Commission is petitioning to de-federalize the reserves in the county's Rural Revolving Loan Fund to allow the county to use it in this crisis now. Currently through the Economic Development Authority, the money is E.D.A.-approved and tagged for job growth and job retention.

"I've had a lot of people ask if they can get a loan out or grant out of that money," Kelly said.

Board members voted to extend an agreement with the Henry County Tourism Board for another year, although there was some concern expressed.

Board member Roger Gradert identified a restaurant promotion through the tourism bureau that only reached restaurants in at least a couple of the smaller towns through a letter instead of face-to-face contact.

Board member Kippy Breeden said Kelly was planning to start working more closely with tourism director Cheryl Osborne. Board member Jill Darin said if tourism succeeds, economic development succeeds. "If we don't pass this, they will have to close up shop," she said. Tourism needs to have an agreement with the county in place to get state support.