Henry County extends disaster declaration again

The Henry County Board unanimously extended a disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic for a second time in a teleconference meeting Thursday.
Mat Schnepple, director of the county's office of emergency management, updated the board on the state's latest news.
The new requirement calls for businesses to provide masks for employees if they can't guarantee a 6-foot separation at all times.
Schnepple said after the "extreme lengths we've gone to to obtain masks," the "last thing I want to see" is regular employers grabbing up a box of surgical masks that would be better used by first responders and county employees. He noted his volunteer staff has logged over 1,500 hours doing work including supplementing, building and constructing PPE (personal protective equipment).
The board amended a motion to have the disaster declaration extension run out May 10 and moved it to May 21, the date of the next county board meeting.
In other business, auditor Matt Beran of Lauterbach and Amen told the board that Henry County was in a very good financial position at the end of its fiscal year last Nov. 30.
Beran said that at $3.8 million, Henry County maintained 43% of its regular operating fund expenses in the general fund, and the typical recommendation is 25-50%.
The county is in good shape "even in these rough waters that are going to be happening," he said.
In other business, Henry County Economic Development Director Jim Kelly reported Bi-State Regional Commission is petitioning to de-federalize the reserves in the county's Rural Revolving Loan Fund to allow the county to use it in this crisis now. Currently through the Economic Development Authority, the money is E.D.A.-approved and tagged for job growth and job retention.
"I've had a lot of people ask if they can get a loan out or grant out of that money," Kelly said.
Board members voted to extend an agreement with the Henry County Tourism Board for another year, although there was some concern expressed.
Board member Roger Gradert identified a restaurant promotion through the tourism bureau that only reached restaurants in at least a couple of the smaller towns through a letter instead of face-to-face contact.
Board member Kippy Breeden said Kelly was planning to start working more closely with tourism director Cheryl Osborne. Board member Jill Darin said if tourism succeeds, economic development succeeds. "If we don't pass this, they will have to close up shop," she said. Tourism needs to have an agreement with the county in place to get state support.
Board members approved Symmetra's re-insurance bid of $1,368,917 for the year starting July 1. The sum reflects a 21% increase because of some major claims, but the insurance advisory committee recommends staying with a self-insured plan and having re-insurance for major claims that come up.
They also approved renewing with UMR health insurance for three years. UMR had the low bid, and plans will not change.
Hillcrest Nursing Home has seen two negative COVID-19 tests — one employee and one resident. Health and social services chairman Jan May reported the home is following guidelines of the Illinois Department of Public Health, restricting visitors, requiring masks, having residents walk the hallways or be in therapy one at a time. They have started an in-house television channel to better communicate with residents. Some staff have quit for fear of contracting the virus, she said.
Meanwhile at the Henry County Jail, there are no visitors, and "a lot of precautions" have also been taken to protect people from the virus, according to Shawn Kendall, public safety chairman.
