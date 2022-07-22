Henry County has options for weathering energy spike

CAMBRIDGE -- Henry County's electric contract expires in December and there is no way of getting around a significant increase in electric rates, consultant Mike Ellis of E-Quantum Consulting told the county board Thursday.

Ellis explained the rate is an individual customer's peak load contribution multiplied times a rate set at auction, and unlike the typical auction, the highest price to clear the market sets the price. Recently at auction, the rate was set at $236.66, up from $5.

Ellis said the county could go to an indexed profit instead of a fixed price. He said this would be optimal if there is a recession with corresponding demand destruction and falling prices.

"It's probably the riskiest thing we can do, but probably the cheapest," he said.

The second option would be to do a short-term electric buy.

The third option would be to buy the out-years and blend everything together. Two or three years would be considered long-term. "I think that'll give you a middle option," he said. "The question is in that three-year period will the economy begin to tank off and I think it will."

He said cycles usually last two to three months, but this one might last longer.

"This one I think is going to hurt for awhile because there's no one doing anything to alleviate the pain," he said.

In other business, county board chairman Kipipy Breeden noted the previously announced resignation of board member Kelli Parsons as well as a new resignation--board member Mallisa Sandberg of Cambridge, who took a new job.

Republican and Democratic party chairmen have been contacted to make suggestions to replace the two women. Two Republicans will be named as both were Republican.

"Hopefully by next month we'll have names for the board to accept," said Breeden.

Mark Burton was appointed to be finance committee chairman to take Parsons' place, and Jim Thompson was appointed public safety chairman to take Burton's place on that committee.

Transportation chairman Jeff Ortion said he has been asked why Wolf Road is not painted. He said the county gets the paint from the state and the state gets it from Texas, and they are having problems in Texas. "Things are on back order," he said.

Board member Jim Padilla asked why the intersection of I-80 at Atkinson still has no guardrails. Orton said they have tried to use influence with a state senator or representative to no avail.

Board vice chairman Shawn Kendall noted the former Kewanee Boiler 33-acre property in Kewanee municipal limits is coming up for a tax sale again. "We have been accused of neglecting that site," he said. "We don't have any control over it."

He said following the tax sale, the land would still not be owned by the county but sit in the Henry County Tax Trust "in property purgatory."

County administrator Erin Knackstedt said the boiler site has changed hands at a tax sale every three years for a long time. "It's been 'rinse, repeat' for 20 years," she said.

Kendall said there was no action to be taken right now; the matter was simply discussed at the executive committee.

Hillcrest Home has 71 residents out of a possible 98 or so. Health and social services chairman Jan May said the facility is headed in the right direction in terms of finances and money. "Our numbers are definitely improving," she said. There is no COVID in the building at present.

Following a closed session, the board approved a contract with the FOP Lodge 206 for correctional officers, telecommunicators, secretary/clerks, data analysts and court security officers. The four-year agreement calls for five, four, three and 2.5 percent increases each subsequent year for telecommunicators and corrections officers and $1.50, $1, $1 and two percent increases each subsequent year for hourly staff. Henry County's share of health insurance premiums will drop from 90 percent to 85 percent. The contracts are retroactive to last December 1.

The board also voted 16-0 to approve a special use permit for Shadow Lakes Estates, a wedding venue out Rt. 82 north of Geneseo and west on Rt. 92 adjacent to the old Shadow Lakes campground. Owner Thomas Wise wants to pour a concrete slab and have a tent in the short-term. Long-term plans might include a restroom but that would require additional zoning.