CAMBRIDGE — Contested school board elections were held in Colona, Orion and Annawan on Tuesday.
In Colona, the three incumbents won re-election to their seats: Lindsey Trickey, 102 votes; Dennis Teichman, 99 votes and Julie Arnold, 92 votes. Newcomer Brenda Pender had 41 votes.
Orion's voters also selected four incumbents in their bids for re-election. Kimberly Nightingale had 344 votes; Julie Abbott, 341 votes, Karl Kane, 314 votes and Peter Nedved, 321. David Harris, retired coordinator of the Community Education Center for Black Hawk College, had 205 votes.
In Annawan, newcomer Elizabeth Wied had 366 votes, incumbent Jerad Heitzler had 353, newcomer Kimberly Park had 335 and newcomer Jeff Gerber had 332. Incumbents losing their seats were John Rosenberry with 168 votes, Catherine Foes with 120 and Nancy Goodman with 96.