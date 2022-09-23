Henry County looks at balanced FY23 budget

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County is planning to request $12,395,003 in general fund expenses for fiscal year 2023, up from $12,057,456 last year. Revenue is projected to be identical for a balanced budget.

Preliminary budget figures were presented Thursday in a special board meeting before the regular county board meeting.

To date, next year's projected property tax rate is $.8326, which is down from this year's requested rate of $.8355. At $.8326, the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000, as long as his assessed value remained the same and with no other exemptions, would pay $277.53 in county property taxes, which is down 96 cents from this past year.

The county is paying for $10,3 million in three capital improvement projects over the two fiscal years. The courthouse projects are a new HVAC system, a new roof and a new programmable logistics controller, which is the system that controls doors, cameras and lights in the jail. County Administrator Erin Knackstedt said that because of healthy revenues coming in over the projection this year, the county has been able to pay the beginning portions of the project without depleting the general fund reserves.

Overall, the three projects are expected to lower general fund balances from $7.8 million to $3.5 million. The county is also using $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funding for the HVAC project, and over $2 million is being spent from public safety tax funds for the three projects. Tort funds are also being used for the HVAC and roofing projects.

Ag resolution

Steve Nightingale of Osco, president of the Henry County Farm Bureau, recognized the county board for passing a resolution of support for Henry County agriculture.

"Coming off the pandemic we experienced the importance of national food production," Nightingale said. He noted the county's farmers not only raise crops and livestock but also pay taxes that support the rural way of life.

The resolution was approved by unanimous voice vote.

Frank resigns

The board accepted the resignation of board member Angie Young Frank. Party chairmen will be sent letters about the vacancy in order to receive their recommendations for filling it.

Other business

Transportation committee chairman Jeff Orton said county crews did an emergency repair to the guardrail at the Atkinson exit on Interstate 80, but the county is still talking with the Illinois Department of Transportation about the overall repairs needed there. He said painting the lines on Wolf Road remained a problem because of issues with a paint supplier in Texas.

The board approved an intergovernmental agreement with Stark County for the functions of the Office of Emergency Management with a 16% increase in what Henry County charges Stark, to $41,200.

The Office of Emergency Management will have 15 walk-in, no-charge clinics for flu and COVID omicron shots; for information see the health department's website.

Public safety chairman Jim Thompson noted that four sheriff's department vehicles had been involved in accidents, with three vehicles being totaled and one under repair.

"The good part is the deputies were not severely injured and were able to return to duty," he said.

He said two of the squads were newer and one was an older transport vehicle.

The board also voted to award a $113,916 contract for asbestos removal for the HVAC project. The asbestos in question is wrap-around piping on some 400 linear feet indoors and outdoors. Knackstedt said the asbestos was roughly 35% of the total asbestos in the building.

Finance chairman Mark Burton said with 75% of fiscal 2022 completed, the county had spent 88% of projected expenditures, largely because of the capital projects, and had taken in 89% of projected revenue.

The board sent county board rules back to committee in order to determine what was voted on previously regarding per diem pay. Some county board members thought they remembered that it was decided to allow more than one per diem if a county board member attended more than one meeting in a day, contrary to how the new rules read. State's attorney Catherine Runty suggested pulling the meeting notes in order to get the correct language.

There are currently no COVID cases among either staff or residents of Hillcrest Home. There are 77 residents, and health and social services chairman Jan May said the home hopes to reach 80 by the end of the week, which is the maximum with the present staff. The home's maximum capacity overall is 106.

In response to the newspaper request under the Freedom of Information Act, the county responded that the county administrator's new salary is $115,000. The increase was voted on at a special county board meeting Sept. 5. The board had voted to give Knackstedt a raise to $94,000 last spring.