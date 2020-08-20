Henry County OKs CARES plan, sets hazard pay policy

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board on Thursday approved the CARES Act Recovery Assistance Plan enabling the county to administer loans worth up to $1,118,000 in the next two years.
Twenty-four applications have already been received for the 1% interest, no fee loans. The loans are available on a first-come, first-served basis and repayment is deferred for 12 months. For information, contact Jim Kelly, Henry County economic development director at the courthouse.
The board also approved a hazard pay policy which board chairman Marshall Jones said was needed in order to distribute some of the money coming in regarding the coronavirus.
He said when county employees in other offices have a symptom but no fever, they can stay home but when a correctional officer or sheriff's deputy is sick, it's different.
"It's kind of a no-win situation for those guys. They have to be there, and we definitely need them there doing their jobs," he said.
The Office of Emergency Management and the Henry County administrator worked on hazard pay policies for a single event and for the long-term type. For single incidents, the pay rises by $3 per hour. For a prolonged response, the maximum per person is not to exceed $1,500. The pay is given at the discretion of department heads and then it is sent through the finance committee.
Scott Raley, chairman of Unit 1, FOP Lodge 206 wrote a letter of appreciation to the county board for the hazard pay given to his members confirming that "a great deal of stress was placed on us and our families."
In other business, health and social services chairman Jan May reported that since COVID-19 was on an uptick in the region, residents of Hillcrest Home who had recently enjoyed outside visits from family and friends and eating in the dining room are back to no visits and eating in their rooms. She said staff is in "kind of a crisis mode" and getting staffing from outside agencies is often unreliable. The contract with the union covering Hillcrest employees is coming due.
"It may be addressed when we open the contract between now and Dec. 1," she said.
Public safety chairman Shawn Kendall said the sheriff's department has been extremely busy with the August 10 storm and COVID. He said people "got relaxed" recently and haven't been as vigilant about the coronavirus, which he said is why cases are rising "faster than anytime in the last five months."
Finance chairman Kelli Parsons shared two good pieces of information: the county's public safety sales tax increased in recent months, and the county's portion of the tax rate for property taxes is projected to fall a bit this winter.
Board members also approved $41,279 to improve Emergency Operations Center security by installing a digital log on four exterior doors and six interior doors and replacing decontamination showers at the center. A sum of $38,884 is to be paid from a CARES funding grant or the county's tort fund.
The board also approved a policy statement committing to encouraging minorities, women and persons with disabilities within the Kewanee/Henry County enterprise zone.
