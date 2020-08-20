Henry County OKs CARES plan, sets hazard pay policy

Scott Raley, chairman of Unit 1, FOP Lodge 206 wrote a letter of appreciation to the county board for the hazard pay given to his members confirming that "a great deal of stress was placed on us and our families."

In other business, health and social services chairman Jan May reported that since COVID-19 was on an uptick in the region, residents of Hillcrest Home who had recently enjoyed outside visits from family and friends and eating in the dining room are back to no visits and eating in their rooms. She said staff is in "kind of a crisis mode" and getting staffing from outside agencies is often unreliable. The contract with the union covering Hillcrest employees is coming due.

"It may be addressed when we open the contract between now and Dec. 1," she said.

Public safety chairman Shawn Kendall said the sheriff's department has been extremely busy with the August 10 storm and COVID. He said people "got relaxed" recently and haven't been as vigilant about the coronavirus, which he said is why cases are rising "faster than anytime in the last five months."

Finance chairman Kelli Parsons shared two good pieces of information: the county's public safety sales tax increased in recent months, and the county's portion of the tax rate for property taxes is projected to fall a bit this winter.