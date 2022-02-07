Henry County seeks applications for COVID-relief funding

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County is opening the application period for community grant funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Organizations serving the community can find application forms on the county's website at henrycty.com. Applications may be submitted through April 1.

Applications must be project-based, with all bids or cost of service provided during the application process. Projects must be in response or directly related to the COVID pandemic. They must meet the requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act and have appropriate documentation and/or written estimates or quotations for all described projects. Additional criteria may be found on the henrycty.com website.

Projects can be retroactive if all supporting documents are included. Additional resources for identifying qualifying projects can be found at at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRPFAQ.pdf

All projects will be vetted through the Henry County Ad Hoc American Rescue Plan committee and must meet the COVID criteria to be considered viable.

Finalists will be selected for interviews and funding announced May 15.

Questions can be addressed to Henry County Administrator Erin Knackstedt at 309-937-3402 or eknackstedt@henrycty.com.