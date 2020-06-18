Henry County sets up COVID-related loan fund

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board on Thursday approved the establishment of a COVID Revolving Loan Fund with the infusion of $1,180,000 in federal funds.
The money does not require a local match and carries a low interest rate. Anything not spent after two years is turned back to the federal government. The county can be the first lender for the loans rather than a "gap" or secondary lender.
The county has also applied for a $118,000 grant for administrative fees setting up the new fund.
Mark Burton of Geneseo was appointed to the board to replace Erik Brown. Burton will be appointed to the finance and public safety committees as he has a background in finance and a relative in law enforcement. He will be sworn in July 1 when his appointment goes into effect.
Jaime Johnson of Coal Valley spoke to the board about a motocross track that was installed not far from his Glenwood Road address that had been unincorporated Henry County but has been annexed to Coal Valley. He said he was "not totally encouraged" by the Coal Valley village board's recent action to grant ag-1 zoning, but it was his understanding they might meet to consider noise complaints about the motocross track at a meeting in two weeks. He said the site in question had state-mapped Native American burial grounds and anyone digging there would trigger "massive archeological testing."
Board chairman Marshall Jones read a letter to the board from Martha Hoste, which thanked the county for its service to the citizens through the lockdown and accompanying mandates but encouraged them to open the county as soon as possible. She said many people, including some in her family, were talking of leaving Henry County because of the situation. Jones said he responded to her letter and pointed out that the county had sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker asking him to accelerate the opening of the county.
A long-range plan for addressing the courthouse building needs may be brought to the July 23 county board meeting, according to administrative services chairman Ned Richardson.
"We're paying attention to possible repairs on the courthouse," he said.
Residents at Hillcrest Nursing Home who have been confined to their rooms are now eating meals in the dining room in two shifts, seated at tables with their roommates. Health and social services chairman Jan May said the budget for the year was still in the black, and it's not known whether they will have to open the union contract to correct a small group of employees that are paid $9.99 an hour with the minimum wage rising to $10 as of July 1.
"We're looking at what we can do to bump it up," she said.
Public safety chairman Shawn Kendall offered his congratulations to Sheriff Kerry Loncka for attending a recent Black Lives Matter rally in Kewanee, saying it was good to establish a dialog.
"I was happy to see him there and the chairman of the board (Jones)," Kendall said.
The county is headed for an $800,000 shortfall for the current fiscal year, which ends November 30, according to finance committee chairman Kelli Parsons. May asked that if the county institutes a hiring freeze and exempts the sheriff's office, that Hillcrest Home would be exempted, too. Parsons said a discussion related to Hillcrest could occur next month.
Circuit clerk Jackie Oberg attended the finance committee meeting to object to what the county wanted to set the pay for her position after she retires. Last month, the board voted 17-1 to reduce the circuit clerk's salary from $74,398 to $68,500 with the new person. The committee has turned over the matter to the state's attorney's office for review, and the full board won't act on it until July.
