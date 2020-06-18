Henry County sets up COVID-related loan fund

Board chairman Marshall Jones read a letter to the board from Martha Hoste, which thanked the county for its service to the citizens through the lockdown and accompanying mandates but encouraged them to open the county as soon as possible. She said many people, including some in her family, were talking of leaving Henry County because of the situation. Jones said he responded to her letter and pointed out that the county had sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker asking him to accelerate the opening of the county.

A long-range plan for addressing the courthouse building needs may be brought to the July 23 county board meeting, according to administrative services chairman Ned Richardson.

"We're paying attention to possible repairs on the courthouse," he said.

Residents at Hillcrest Nursing Home who have been confined to their rooms are now eating meals in the dining room in two shifts, seated at tables with their roommates. Health and social services chairman Jan May said the budget for the year was still in the black, and it's not known whether they will have to open the union contract to correct a small group of employees that are paid $9.99 an hour with the minimum wage rising to $10 as of July 1.

"We're looking at what we can do to bump it up," she said.