Henry County takes action raising county administrator's salary

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board voted 16-1 to amend county administrator Erin Knackstedt's contract in a special board meeting Monday.

The action gives Knackstedt more money, although county board chairman Kippy Breeden declined to say how much more until the new agreement is in writing.

Bill Preston was the lone "no" vote. Absent were Angie Young Frank, Dale Stiles and Jim Padilla.

"Erin is continuing working with us and everyone is very pleased," said Breeden. "She has worked very hard to always come up with a balanced budget, and kept our (tax) levies down and we have no complaints.

"We have been able to do many things that other counties haven't with American Rescue Plan Act funds. We're just very pleased and we want to continue moving forward," continued Breeden.

The board had voted in April to increase Knackstedt's annual salary to $94,000 as part of a five-year contract with two percent raises each year.

Breeden declined to say whether Knackstedt had received a better offer, prompting the action.