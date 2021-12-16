Henry County takes action to raise employees' salaries

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — After a closed session to discuss contract negotiations, the Henry County Board on Thursday voted 18-0 in favor of contracts with the unions representing the highway department employees and the sheriff's department employees.
The four-year contract with the highway department union calls for a $1 per hour raise for each of the four years. Rather than having the county pay 90% of the health insurance premiums, over two years the change will be made to an 80-20% split of costs.
For the Fraternal Order of Police, the county will attempt to more fairly compensate employees with a 2.5% salary increase plus a 2.5% "market adjustment" the first year. The market adjustment will fall by one-half percent each year. Noting the county loses sheriff's deputies to other jurisdictions that pay more, board member Marshall Jones said the new contract is an effort to preclude that.
"It gets them a lot closer to what Geneseo and Kewanee are paying," he said after the meeting.
The FOP contract also calls for a change in how insurance premiums are paid, moving to an 80-20% split like the highway department.
COVID-19 in the county
Public safety chairman Mark Burton said about 24% of the total cases of COVID detected in Henry County were in fully vaccinated people. Outside the meeting, Office of Emergency Management Director Mat Schnepple said out of 444 COVID cases detected in a nine-day December sample in Henry and Stark Counties, only 1.5% of the cases were among people who had had both their original vaccinations and a booster.
Schnepple said his office worked hard to ensure that COVID vaccines were offered to every child age 5 and up in time for them to have both their first and second vaccines as well as a two-week waiting period for the vaccines to have full effect before Christmas. He said 16% of eligible children had been vaccinated. A follow-up clinic for those who were unable to get both doses will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29 inside the health department in Kewanee; pre-registrations are required via the department's website.
The board also approved spending $173,425 for 25 body cameras for sheriff's deputies ahead of the state statute mandating the equipment. The purchase will be paid for using public safety sales tax money. There will also be a $30,000/annual cost for data storage.
"It's something we need to do and a good thing to do now ahead of the statute," Burton said.
In addition, the board approved a $6,761 cost for riot gear including shields, helmets with face guards and batons.
Sheriff Kerry Loncka told board members the riot gear was something most departments had. He said he would have wanted it for a recent Black Lives Matter march.
"Luckily it was a peaceful march; it went OK," he said.
Burton said the gear gave the department another step to take without using an offensive weapon.
Loncka said he hoped the equipment wouldn't be needed.
"At least we're not sending our guys out there with nothing," the sheriff said.
The health department will be able to move forward with plans to expand its behavioral health efforts to treat, among other clientele, youth and farmers. The board voted 18-0 to approve $459,420 for the expansion in a two-year program, with the intent that the program will become self-sustaining. The department involves partnerships with schools and other agencies.
A utility credit for county residents to be funded with proceeds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be discussed again in committee and come before the board likely in January, according to finance chairman Kelli Parsons.
Hillcrest Nursing Home has no staff supplied by outside agencies at present and no COVID. An increase in residents is "moving our financial health in a positive direction," according to Jan May, chair of the health and social services committee.