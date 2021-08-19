Henry County to appoint new committee for A.R.P. funds

CAMBRIDGE — Various people submitted ideas for spending the $9.4 million Henry County is receiving in American Rescue Plan funding at Thursday's county board meeting.
It was also announced that spending recommendations will be handed over to an ad hoc committee composed of community members and county board members, since the finance committee has its hands full with other matters. Prospective members who might be interested are asked to contact County Administrator Erin Knackstedt at 309-937-3400 or board members Kippy Breeden or Kelli Parsons via the henrycty.com website.
Parsons went through the four pillars or categories of the American Rescue Plan: county government infrastructure, health/Office of Emergency Management/public safety, residents and grants and community projects.
County government infrastructure could include upgrades to the county's information and computer systems, HVAC upgrades and document scanning in the recorder's office.
Health/O.E.M./public safety may involve creation of a regional emergency management training center in the former health department building on Route 78 south of Kewanee.
Residents are the third category, and property tax credits are still under consideration either for a single year or multi-year program.
Grants and community projects are the final pillar, including outside organization requests from such agencies as Abilities Plus, Freedom House, Rebuilding Together or the Geneseo Library or Park District. Small businesses may also qualify unless there are other programs they could qualify for.
During public comments, Jami Johnson of the Coal Valley area asked whether the county might buy a 90-acre tract next to Oakwood Country Club that is sacred burial grounds but up for development as luxury homes. He noted an official with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the property should be protected and native Americans prefer that the land remain in farming.
Knackstedt said such a use for A.R.P. money would be "a little trickier to have to tie it in to COVID."
"If we use it in an incorrect fashion, we have to pay it back," she noted.
Johnson said after the meeting he had received some encouragement from a board member who said there could be a way to justify the expenditure.
Allen Anderson of Galva, a member of state Sen. Win Stoller's district office, talked about the importance of Bishop Hill, the largest single tourist attraction in Henry County, attracting about 100,000 people each year. He noted the dissolving of the Henry County Tourism Bureau was another blow to Bishop Hill.
Mike Lively, owner of the Country Store on Wolf Road, said he had not qualified for any COVID relief to date and although his gross sales are higher since fuel is more expensive, it has "nothing to do" with profitability. "I've been left high and dry," he said.
Henry County Meals on Wheels Director Cassandra Schmoll said her program was delivering 164 meals per day before COVID and was now delivering 272 meals. Before COVID, recipients had to be homebound and unable to go to the grocery store; now the only requirement is that they are 60 and older. Steve Martin, a director of Kewanee Senior Citizens, said their 30-ton air-conditioning unit was out and they would use funds to repair the ventilation system. "They're still in the kitchen making these meals," he noted.
The county board is set to vote next month on whether to proceed with moving the Office of Emergency Management to the former health department building. The cost is estimated to be $750,000, including opening up the structure to accommodate a room to seat 150. Parsons urged board members to ask any questions about the move before the Sept. 23 meeting.
Mat Schnepple, director of the Office of Emergency Management, addressed the board and also invited any of them to tour the proposed facility with him. Noting he also contracts services for Stark County, he said the Kewanee location would be more central. He said the "dorm" opportunities with the exam rooms at the facility would be good for first responders exposed to things in the line of duty who don't want to go home after their shift ends, or when an interstate is shut down and travelers are stranded, or for homeless people.
"This would be the answer to that," he said.
He said as a training center, the facility would be open to local partners and, for example, might preclude a firefighter from having to take a week off work to take a class in Champaign.
In other business, the board approved a $51,500 quote for roof design work. Administrative chairman Jill Darin explained the bell tower on the old part of the courthouse needs repairs as well, and if the county goes forward with roof repairs a single crane might be used to fix the bell as well.
"A bar at the top is supposed to be holding it still, but it's not," she said, adding the beams have all rotted in the wooden housing for it. Structural engineers are fairly confident they can shore up the bell tower until they get to the roof project, she added.
The board also unanimously approved new contracts with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees unions representing the circuit clerk, county clerk/recorder, coroner, treasurer and sheriff's offices.
Hillcrest Home has three staff members out with COVID and one resident who has tested positive. Compassionate care visits are allowed, but family members are not allowed to visit, according to new administrator Robin Barnes.