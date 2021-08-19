Henry County to appoint new committee for A.R.P. funds

During public comments, Jami Johnson of the Coal Valley area asked whether the county might buy a 90-acre tract next to Oakwood Country Club that is sacred burial grounds but up for development as luxury homes. He noted an official with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the property should be protected and native Americans prefer that the land remain in farming.

Knackstedt said such a use for A.R.P. money would be "a little trickier to have to tie it in to COVID."

"If we use it in an incorrect fashion, we have to pay it back," she noted.

Johnson said after the meeting he had received some encouragement from a board member who said there could be a way to justify the expenditure.

Allen Anderson of Galva, a member of state Sen. Win Stoller's district office, talked about the importance of Bishop Hill, the largest single tourist attraction in Henry County, attracting about 100,000 people each year. He noted the dissolving of the Henry County Tourism Bureau was another blow to Bishop Hill.

Mike Lively, owner of the Country Store on Wolf Road, said he had not qualified for any COVID relief to date and although his gross sales are higher since fuel is more expensive, it has "nothing to do" with profitability. "I've been left high and dry," he said.