Henry County to comply with governor's shutdown orders

“The business cannot withstand that revenue loss,” he said. “We had two choices: go out of business or take the risk. We have elected to stay open.”

Kevin Gerard of Crescent City Bar and Grill in Galva said his business had to liquidate $10,000 worth of inventory when the first shutdown happened last spring.

“We came out of this with a lot of debt because of that,” he said. “I'm thinking this will last through the end of the year. I'm not going to throw money into a business for two months with no hope of reopening.”

John Cernovich of Kewanee said his business could survive a two-week closure, but he felt closing businesses down “makes no sense whatsoever.” He said they'd been very strict about asking customers to put on their masks when they went to the restroom or while waiting for tables amid “some pushback.” They've also been wiping down menus and having hand sanitizer at every table. “It is a big deal to ask us to close down,” he said.

Stevens said Cernovich's business meant a lot to the community and to his family in particular.

“It isn't about you; it isn't an attack on you. I know that it feels like it is,” he said.

