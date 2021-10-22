Henry County to discuss $9.4M in ARPA funding

CAMBRIDGE — Members of the Henry County Board agreed Thursday to hold a special meeting to discuss how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) should be used.
Last month, the board approved a new ad hoc committee to make decisions about ARPA funding, but board chairman Kippy Breeden said additional input from the board was needed in order to "not come back with finger pointing, not knowing, not having a say."
She noted the board had approved the $750,000 project to move the Office of Emergency Management to the former health department building, but it was needed to have the full board discuss the rest of the funding.
Board member Lynn Sutton said such a meeting would probably be worthwhile.
"At the end of the day, the county board is accountable for how we disburse these funds, how we use them," he said.
Finance Committee chairman Kelli Parsons said the consensus of her committee was that the ad hoc committee would primarily look at the fourth pillar, which is grants/community assistance/organizational assistance.
Board member Kathy Nelson said the county could risk being charged or fined by the federal government if it wasn't careful.
"We can't just be doling out money because we have a pet project or organization we like," she said.
The third pillar was residential assistance. Parsons took a related item — approval of utility credit — off Thursday's agenda, saying $2.7 million of ARPA funding or up to $100 per residential household meter would not be considered "at least not right now."
"It's something the committee of the whole can address," she said.
Board member Dwayne Anderson said several people had asked him about the $750,000 for the Office of Emergency Management move, and when he answered that the county would have something to show for it, they were satisfied. He recalled the late Bobby Schilling saying as a congressman that the federal government had nothing to show for large spending.
"Unless we correct that in our county, we're just moving along in the same direction," he said.
Board member Mark Burton said he had "wrestled and wrestled and wrestled" with himself over the funds.
"We don't (often) get an entire year's budget," he said. "It's difficult. We shouldn't chastise ourselves for having missteps — it's going to be difficult and require a lot of conversation."
No date was set for the special board meeting.
Request for behavioral health spending
A special plea for ARPA funding was made by Health Department Director Duane Stevens, who asked the board to consider approval of $459,000 for a two-year program expanding the department's behavioral health services. Currently there are two providers and one clerical staff in behavioral health.
"It's probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Stevens said.
He said the pandemic had brought extra behavioral health needs. The department is partnering with the judicial system, including the public defender's office, the probation department and the jail, to hopefully decrease repeat offenders. He noted that whether from shame or embarrassment, clients often don't show up for appointments, but partnering with the probation department has increased the rate of showing up. He said it's "very apparent" nursing homes and the agricultural community also needed behavioral health services.
He said he'd spoken with half the school districts in the county and they are amenable to having therapists in the schools.
"Guidance counselors are not therapists," he said. "We would rotate schools until we build caseloads."
After the first two years, he said the health department's revenue would be there to support the expansion.
"This is essentially start-up funds to allow us to be where we need to be," he said.
No vote on the expansion request was taken Thursday.
Other business
- The board voted 19-0 to approve $371,115 for the first phase of an Information Services cabling project that will supply cable improvements to connect fiber to all locations in the courthouse. The goal is to eliminate buffering or the slow return of data because network cabling can't communicate as fast as it used to. The IS department is seeking a $200,000 grant to help pay for the work.
- The board authorized preliminary engineering services not to exceed $105,271 for long-sought-after work on the north end of the Galva-Atkinson blacktop on the east side of the road north of Interstate 80 near Atkinson where the road is deteriorating. Board member Natalie Collins said the county could have tried to cost-share with the state, but there was a chance the state would back out altogether.