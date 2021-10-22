Henry County to discuss $9.4M in ARPA funding

The third pillar was residential assistance. Parsons took a related item — approval of utility credit — off Thursday's agenda, saying $2.7 million of ARPA funding or up to $100 per residential household meter would not be considered "at least not right now."

"It's something the committee of the whole can address," she said.

Board member Dwayne Anderson said several people had asked him about the $750,000 for the Office of Emergency Management move, and when he answered that the county would have something to show for it, they were satisfied. He recalled the late Bobby Schilling saying as a congressman that the federal government had nothing to show for large spending.

"Unless we correct that in our county, we're just moving along in the same direction," he said.

Board member Mark Burton said he had "wrestled and wrestled and wrestled" with himself over the funds.

"We don't (often) get an entire year's budget," he said. "It's difficult. We shouldn't chastise ourselves for having missteps — it's going to be difficult and require a lot of conversation."

No date was set for the special board meeting.

Request for behavioral health spending