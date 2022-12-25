Henry County to raise rates at Hillcrest Home

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Henry County Board members learned the health and social services committee is raising room rates at Hillcrest Home by $50 per day as of Feb. 1, 2023.

Semi-private rooms will rise from $150 per day to $200 a day while private rooms will go from $200 a day to $250.

Committee chairman Jan May said Hillcrest would still be under the government, the Veterans Administration, Medicare and other area homes within a 100-mile radius.

Board member Mark Burton warned that the home would get blowback from people who find the increases hard to accept.

"You need to be able to explain to people this is where we are with the competition," he said.

May said she felt for the people who had to pay the raises.

"We just have to," she said, adding none of them want to see this happen, but it's only realistic in order to maintain staff.

Board member Marshall Jones noted the county provides assurance to the sons and daughters of patients it takes care of and the county has to be able to keep the people working there.

"It's just a necessary evil in this day and age," he said.

Gun bill

Work is progressing on a proposal to object to House Bill 5855 that would ban semi-automatic weapons and high-caliber magazines and raise the age requirement to obtain a Firearm Owners Identification Card.

Board member Kathy Nelson said a constituent from Orion contacted her with information from the Illinois Freedom Alliance stating their opposition to the bill. The individual said Christian County (Taylorville is the county seat) was taking the position that it was not going to enforce the bill.

Board chairman Kippy Breeden said Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty was working on the bill looking at resolutions and other actions she could take to oppose it.

Public safety chairman Jim Thompson said he'd had some trouble getting hold of people regarding the bill with the holidays and other issues, but he said State Rep. Dan Swanson,R-Alpha, was "dead-set against this bill" and trying to work with people on the other side of the aisle, though he felt there were very few he felt would vote against it.

Thompson said most chiefs of police were totally against the bill and willing to help in the effort against it.

He said he was hoping to have something put together by the first of the year to submit.

"It would be a major hit to that industry," he said.

Electric rates

The county approved a new $2,400 contract with E-Quantum Consulting for negotiating electric rates for the county. Mike Ellis of E-Quantum said he was looking for rates to dip to 5.5 cents per kilowatt hour, possibly this spring, before locking them in.

"I'd like to get this pinned down before we get to summer heat," he said. Rates are currently at 6-6.25 cents per kilowatt hour.

Midland Wind Farm now has all 25 turbines up but not online yet. The county can expect to receive $1.8 million in building permit fees this week.

Other business

The board approved paying GovHR $6,000 apiece or $18,000 to recruit three new attorneys for the state's attorney's office. The office currently has only two prosecutors; full staffing is five. The county has been advertising the positions for the past 18 months with no success.

The county is ending the fiscal year with a surplus just shy of $500,000. Burton, the finance chairman, also noted the county had $10.5 million in facilities contracts with no debt financing.

The board approved a cooperative agreement with Henry County Tourism Bureau that will enable the organization to qualify for state grants after two years. Executive Committee chairman Jones said County Administrator Erin Knackstedt was working on financing for the organization for the next couple of years.