Henry County to replace 70-year-old boiler system

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County will spend $5,625,000 for a new HVAC system at the courthouse after approval at Thursday's county board meeting.

Chairman Jill Darin admitted that administrative committee members were in shock when one bid for $6.2 million was opened a month ago, but she said county administrator Erin Knackstedt went to work knowing this was going to be a big cost.

"Two years ago we weren't looking at this type of pricing," she said.

Darin said she was glad the county board approved the cost because without it the building could end up being condemned for not having proactive upkeep.

Using a method involving the breakdown of component pricing, the project will be paid for with $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, $500,000 from the county's tort balance, $500,000 from the public safety sales tax and $2.5 million from the general fund balance.

Knackstedt noted the general fund had built up an $8.4 million balance after intentionally building up a surplus for the HVAC and roofing projects for the past 3 1/2 years. She said the remaining $6 million in the general fund would "put us at a very healthy fund balance" that she only anticipated adding to.

Knackstedt also said she was hoping to have the numbers for the roofing component by next month; it is estimated to cost $3 to $4 million.

She stressed the boiler was "beyond its last legs."

"If we do not address it now there is no way we're going to get ahead of these things or fix them," she said.

Darin said a boiler failure in late February or early March was a controller that could have required a 26-week replacement, but an old one was located.

"Finding parts, you can't because they're so old," she said.

Board member Dwayne Anderson complained that the county had not been more responsible with ARPA funds, implying they should have spent them on courthouse needs first.

"It's alarming," he said.

Later during county board comments, Anderson said the county had been in too much of a hurry to spend ARPA funds and he "hadn't spoken to anybody who was not upset about it."

Board chairman Kippy Breeden questioned that perspective.

"I feel that this board has done the due diligence," she said. "I feel this board should be commended."

The vote to replace the boiler was 18-1, with Ned Richardson voting no. Board member Shawn Kendall was absent.

Wind farm changes

The board voted to approve changes in the wind turbine text amendment that will allow Bishop Hill Wind Farm I and II to upgrade gear boxes and turbine blades. The new blades will be 26 feet longer, meaning the turbines will go from 1.62 megawatt to 1.85 megawatt.

A spokesman for the wind farm said that by making the changes, the firm would get another 10 to 12 years of longevity out of them.

"We plan to be here for the long term," he said. "We can be looking at many more years of expected life."

He said it would take approximately six months to get the improvements done, and the old blades would be recycled outside the county.

Anderson asked what the company was doing to make amends for soil compaction around the turbines. Breeden said his question was not pertinent to the motion.

"They're already up and in. That's between him and the farmer," she said.

The representative answered that decompaction efforts were in place, not just on roads but also wherever needed.

The motion for the changes was approved with 17 yes votes, Anderson's lone nay vote and Breeden's abstention.

Sheriff's Office honorees

The board also presented plaques to retiring members of the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Honored for their years of service were Detective James Kessinger, Detective Joe Bedford, correctional deputies Ronald Cervantes, Mel Ingle and Otis Brown and jail administrator Nancy Lessard.

Sheriff Kerry Loncka said it was always good, for example, when getting calls in the middle of the night "knowing you've got capable people out there that can handle things."

"I can't say how much experience is walking out of the door," he said. "In my mind, they are irreplaceable."

