Henry County to replace roofs at old, new courthouse

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County courthouse is getting a new roof.

The county board voted 14-0 Thursday to approve a $3,749,473 project to replace the roof and bell tower of the old courthouse and replace the roof over the newer courthouse and jail complex. Six board members were absent: Natalie Collins, Shawn Kendall, Angie Frank, Dwayne Anderson, Daniel Crippen and Mallisa Sandberg.

Because of the availability of the Schebler work crew, the tentative plan is to do the roof over the newer courthouse and jail this fall and the older courthouse next spring.

Eight layers of roofing will be taken off the old courthouse, with the most recent being at least 30 years old. Doug Zumaris of Roofing Technologies of Davenport and Shey Bauer of Daikin told the board they believed the original roof from the 1800s was still in place, and the layers of roofing were 1 3/4 inches thick.

The board considered leaving the bell from the tower on the ground, as it is supported by a wood structure and the wood is rotted. The 2,000-pound bronze bell sits on a concrete foundation that would need to be poured on the ground and it would be $4,000 in additional cost to put it on the ground as opposed to going back on the roof. The men also say the bell is rung when an external hammer hits the exterior of the bell, and the resonance wouldn't be as great on the ground.

They said examination of the decorative portion of the south end of the old courthouse roof reveals it's starting to pitch down because of water infiltration, and until the layers come off, the extent of repairs needed was unknown. That's believed to be the only case of a change order with the project.

County Administrator Erin Knackstedt distributed a pamphlet on finances for not only the roof project but a computer project for the jail and the $5.6 million HVAC project approved earlier this spring. All told, the work will cost some $12 million.

Knackstedt said in anticipation of the work, the county increased its general fund balance from $2.7 million to $7.9 million over the past three years. In addition, the public safety sales tax has a $2.5 million fund balance.

She noted the county is devoting $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funding for the HVAC work, and she said the county could levy as much as it needed in its tort levy.

"The fund balances will be significantly impacted but will have balances," she said.

Knackstedt's figures showed a starting balance of $7.8 million in the county's general fund falling to $3.5 million by the end of the project; tort falling from $1.8 million to $641,000; public safety tax from $2.5 million to $1 million and the capital building fund going from $1 million to $517,000.

"To come out of that with a general fund balance still of $3 million, I think, is pretty good," she told the board.

Other business

The county will feel the sting of higher electricity rates through next June because of a capacity charge that reached a price of $236 per kilowatt hour at an annual auction. Normally the capacity charge is around $5 per kilowatt hour. Knackstedt said overall, the county's electricity charge was expected to double from about $45,000 per year to $90,000. The consultant the county uses to get better electric rates is expected to come to a future meeting to explain the increase.

County board chairman Kippy Breeden referred to a resident fatality at the Henry County Housing Authority's Washington Apartments in Kewanee, saying only that the county has no control over the housing authority as they are not county employees. The county's only role is to approve housing authority board members. A man passed away in one of the apartments and was not found for several months until the end of May.

Board member Kelli Parsons announced that it was her last meeting as a board member as she is moving to Fulton in Whiteside County. Parsons, the finance committee chairman, said she was "just one of 20 at any given time whose role is to support the people in this courthouse."

"They are the ones who've done the hard work," she said, adding that another role is to ensure taxpayer's money has been "appropriately appropriated."

Breeden said Parsons' resignation would be officially accepted next month and a replacement announced the following month.

