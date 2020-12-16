Henry County treasurer resigns, cites county's handling of COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Treasurer Tim Wells is resigning, saying he disagrees with how the Henry County Board is handling COVID-19 mitigation.
“With the restaurants and the modifications, I don't think the county board has got their act together at all, and I'm not going to be a part of it,” he said by telephone Wednesday.
“The county board has two jobs, budget and policy. I think they did a terrible job on policy,” he said.
A former county board chairman, Wells explained that the county just recently tried to say the restaurants could be at 25% of their seating capacity but discovered they couldn't do that and so they rescinded their modification “in a hurry.”
“I just thought it was poorly managed,” Wells said. He noted that when you're working in government, you've “got to have your paperwork in order, and I don't think they did.”
He said he felt sorry for the restaurants.
“What do they do with all their pea salad and potato salad” if they can't have 25% seating capacity, Wells asked.
In his letter of resignation, Wells said only that he “no longer agrees with the administration of this county.”
He is giving July 6, 2021, as his resignation date to allow the county time to plan for his replacement. His actual term ends in November 2022, and he recommends the county appoint his chief deputy Kelly Vincent to fill out his term.
The county board will act on Wells' letter of resignation Thursday night at their meeting.
