Henry County treasurer resigns, cites county's handling of COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Treasurer Tim Wells is resigning, saying he disagrees with how the Henry County Board is handling COVID-19 mitigation.

“With the restaurants and the modifications, I don't think the county board has got their act together at all, and I'm not going to be a part of it,” he said by telephone Wednesday.

“The county board has two jobs, budget and policy. I think they did a terrible job on policy,” he said.

A former county board chairman, Wells explained that the county just recently tried to say the restaurants could be at 25% of their seating capacity but discovered they couldn't do that and so they rescinded their modification “in a hurry.”

“I just thought it was poorly managed,” Wells said. He noted that when you're working in government, you've “got to have your paperwork in order, and I don't think they did.”

He said he felt sorry for the restaurants.

“What do they do with all their pea salad and potato salad” if they can't have 25% seating capacity, Wells asked.

In his letter of resignation, Wells said only that he “no longer agrees with the administration of this county.”