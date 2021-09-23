Henry County votes to keep existing 20 board members

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board will remain at 20 board members following action Thursday night.
An ad hoc reapportionment committee following the decennial census brought a recommendation to reduce the number of board members to 16, but board member Jeff Orton made a motion for an amendment to keep it at 20.
Orton said reducing board members would be "shutting down democracy" and being less approachable. "Then you start dealing with an elite group," he said. "I've seen it happen in counties. The more eyes you have on something, the less corruption."
Board member Lynn Sutton said having more board members meant greater diversity in age, education, experience and background, but board member Kelli Parsons said it was up to voters to vote in people reflecting diversity.
Board member Kathy Nelson noted the low interest in reapportionment.
"How many people were complaining that they didn't have enough representation? I didn't hear them," she said. "I don't agree that we are eliminating representation. If they were that concerned about it, we'd be hearing from them."
Dwayne Anderson noted the committee work that would have to be spread among fewer board members and said he was in favor of maintaining 20.
Marshall Jones said he'd made the motion in committee to reduce the board to 16, but he noted the financial impact was minimal, at a total savings of $6,000, and added if the majority of the board wanted to continue with 20, he wasn't opposed.
Ad hoc committee chairman Shawn Kendall noted there had been "many hours in many meetings to get to this point."
Ultimately a vote to amend the main motion from 20 to 16 received 13 yes votes and four no votes. The nays were cast by Nelson, Parsons, Kippy Breeden and Mark Burton. Angie Frank, Bill Preston and Malissa Sandberg were absent.
The board then voted on the entire reapportionment plan that included the 20 board members, keeping compensation the same and a map that moved Alba Township to District 2 and Cornwall Township to District 1 to better reflect which school board districts the townships were in.
The vote to approve the plan passed 14-3. Voting no were Parsons, Burton and Nelson.
Jail to get upgrades
The board also voted 17-0 to approve Tri-City Electric's bid of $874,660 for a new programmable logistics controller for the jail, replacing "ancient" hardware in place that failed and caused Sheriff Kerry Loncka to have to call in all hands when locks on jail cells popped open.
"We have no choice unless we want to ship all their inmates out," Loncka said.
The system also controls cameras throughout the jail. The county had been limping along with a used PLC since 2017.
Tri-City was the lone bidder, but its bid was $300,000 to $400,000 less than the $1.2 million initial estimate.
Loncka noted the PLC system was one of the expenses he sought the public safety tax for. He said he planned to have the company come in and update the new system regularly so the same thing wouldn't happen 20 years from now.
Use of ARPA funds OK'd
Four pillars or categories for spending the $9.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved: county government infrastructure, health/mental health/Office of Emergency Management, residential assistance and grants/community assistance/organizational assistance.
A new ad hoc committee to make decisions about ARPA funds was also approved, composed of board members Breeden, Natalile Collins, Parsons; and community members Megan Dwyer, Art Fanter, Allen Anderson and Eddie Toliver II.
Courthouse HVAC plan discussed
The board also heard an overview of plans for revamping the heating and air conditioning system at the courthouse/jail complex.
They approved taking the HVAC design out for bid. The engineer warned that later lead times could mean the system won't be ready to be swapped out in the early spring between heating and cooling seasons but will have to wait until the fall. The air-conditioning system has already been down in the jail for 48 hours and in the county clerk's office for two weeks at the end of August.