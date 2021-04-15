Henry County waiting for more info on American Rescue Plan

The funds can be used for water and sewer projects and broadband projects. It was noted the county's internet system is 15 years behind many other modern systems and things like zoom meetings this past year have been lacking.

"Now we see that this is something that's not going to be a fad," said Knackstedt.

It was said that one drawback to a public-private broadband partnership is that the state requires public entities to use the prevailing wage, which can drive up costs for a private firm. There are questions about broadband-eligible expenses.

Committee member Dwayne Anderson asked whether a portion of the money could be segregated for use as an ongoing fund for helping out those in need. Funds must be distributed by Dec. 31, 2024.

Knackstedt said such assistance was "really what the point of this fund is, to get the money back out into the community."

Member Mark Burton said in his reading, a huge part of the program was for business.

"We have a finely-tuned process for getting money to businesses to help them," he said. "It would be foolish not to take advantage of it." He said the county's Rural Revolving Loan Fund might offer grants through the program.