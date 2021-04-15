Henry County waiting for more info on American Rescue Plan

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County is finding out more about how to disburse the $9,486,375 million in American Rescue Plan funds it will get next month.
At last month's county board meeting, a suggestion was made to give the money to taxpayers in the form of property tax relief.
On Thursday, County Administrator Erin Knackstedt said tax relief might not be possible.
"The guidance says we cannot, but it's very loose, so we're waiting to hear back," she said. "It's one of the questions that's out there."
The county's finance committee on Thursday heard from Knackstedt about the types of questions the county wants answers for before any decisions on how to distribute funds are made. Knackstedt referred to a March 18 letter sent to the U.S. Treasury Department from the National Association of Counties that outlines many questions about the funds.
The committee is finding out if the funds can be used for capital projects such as any updates or repairs they may do in the courthouse.
Funds can be used for lost revenue such as lost park rental, band rental and concessions that a municipality may have suffered in the past year. Knackstedt said she'd heard from park districts that had suffered such lost revenue when pools hadn't been open as well as from municipalities interested in qualifying for the funds. Counties want clarity of what qualifies as revenue, and details on how a baseline year can be determined.
The funds can be used for water and sewer projects and broadband projects. It was noted the county's internet system is 15 years behind many other modern systems and things like zoom meetings this past year have been lacking.
"Now we see that this is something that's not going to be a fad," said Knackstedt.
It was said that one drawback to a public-private broadband partnership is that the state requires public entities to use the prevailing wage, which can drive up costs for a private firm. There are questions about broadband-eligible expenses.
Committee member Dwayne Anderson asked whether a portion of the money could be segregated for use as an ongoing fund for helping out those in need. Funds must be distributed by Dec. 31, 2024.
Knackstedt said such assistance was "really what the point of this fund is, to get the money back out into the community."
Member Mark Burton said in his reading, a huge part of the program was for business.
"We have a finely-tuned process for getting money to businesses to help them," he said. "It would be foolish not to take advantage of it." He said the county's Rural Revolving Loan Fund might offer grants through the program.
Knackstedt noted she is not even sure if the county can place the $9.4 million in an interest-bearing account. She said CARES Act money could earn interest, but she wanted to ensure the county could continue to do so.
"We really want them to tell us more so that we're the best stewards of these funds," she said.
Another issue is whether the funds themselves can pay for an administrator to oversee the program.
Knackstedt said she had hoped for more information about the program before Thursday's meeting and added if people start talking about what the county might do, they "run the risk of disappointing people if it's out there and people have expectations."
"You've given us a lot to think about. Once we get those rules we'll have a better understanding," committee chairman Kelli Parsons said.
"I need a lot more guidelines before I feel comfortable," Knackstedt said. "I don't want to have to pay it back or go to jail."