Henry County works on ideas for $9.4M Rescue Plan funds

Board members also approved a $20 increase in Hillcrest's daily private pay room rate from $130 to $150. The increase will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and leaves Hillcrest approximately $50 under most other homes in a 50-mile area, according to Health and Social Services chairman Jan May. The increase includes an automatic 3% annual increase for the first time.

The board also approved a $7,182 repair to Hillcrest Home's sewer system. Currently, maintenance has to physically lay over a 20-foot deep pit and get a pipe to fit in a hole to unclog blockages in the sewer system. Jason Rusk said a repair should make a weeklong project turn into a 2-hour one. The facility also wants to install a grease trap in its kitchen; that work may be voted on next month.

Road work

Highway Superintendent Scott Stephenson reported the Illinois Department of Transportation has agreed on a cost-sharing plan for repairs at the Interstate 80 Atkinson exit. It will pay for 50% of the repairs.

"We're moving forward slowly," he said.