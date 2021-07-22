Henry County works on ideas for $9.4M Rescue Plan funds

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Henry County has now received more than $4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (half the county's $9.4 million allotment).
The county board was told Thursday about the finance committee's four pillars, or broad categories, for grants. The pillars are: household relief, grants and community projects, health/mental health/OEM and county government infrastructure.
County Administrator Erin Knackstedt told the finance committee last week she's had conflicting feedback on whether the county can do direct household payments or property tax relief. She said municipal organizations were saying no, but the Government Finance Officers Association said although the state couldn't give property tax relief with the money, the county could.
Finance chair Kelli Parsons said Thursday that household relief might include a property tax offset that would total $2.6 million.
For grants and community projects, businesses would be able to apply. The Geneseo Park District, the Geneseo library and the Henry County Fair have all expressed interest, and the county might assist organizations such as Abilities Plus, Freedom House as well as broadband needs.
OEM discusses moving
Under health/mental health/OEM, the week before, Mat Schnepple, director of the Office of Emergency Management, presented the finance committee with an idea for moving his department from the jail basement to the former Henry County health department south of Kewanee.
"We have already outgrown the space that we're very grateful to have downstairs (at the jail)," he said. He explained a rough estimate of the cost of changing the interior of the former health department building would be $350,000 to $400,000 with $150,000 to $200,000 for other related costs to outfit the facility.
The facility would have room for an emergency shelter for families displaced by fire or stranded. Benefits of the move, according to Schnepple, include becoming the only regional training center with nationally recognized instructors between Bloomington and Rockford and to bring together seven trailers currently scattered around the county. He said on a recent call about a missing 8-year-old boy in Toulon, he got there and had to send a staff member back to Colona to retrieve equipment. The boy was found to be a runaway and safe.
Parsons said board members were asked to attend a meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 before the regular board meeting to go over ideas for the American Rescue Plan money. She said it would be similar to the meetings held before a vote on the county budget, and she also encouraged members to attend an Aug. 12 finance committee meeting.
Hillcrest Home changes
The board approved a contract with the new Hillcrest Home administrator, Robin Barnes of Wataga. She replaces Janet Holmberg, who retired July 3.
Board members also approved a $20 increase in Hillcrest's daily private pay room rate from $130 to $150. The increase will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and leaves Hillcrest approximately $50 under most other homes in a 50-mile area, according to Health and Social Services chairman Jan May. The increase includes an automatic 3% annual increase for the first time.
The board also approved a $7,182 repair to Hillcrest Home's sewer system. Currently, maintenance has to physically lay over a 20-foot deep pit and get a pipe to fit in a hole to unclog blockages in the sewer system. Jason Rusk said a repair should make a weeklong project turn into a 2-hour one. The facility also wants to install a grease trap in its kitchen; that work may be voted on next month.
Road work
Highway Superintendent Scott Stephenson reported the Illinois Department of Transportation has agreed on a cost-sharing plan for repairs at the Interstate 80 Atkinson exit. It will pay for 50% of the repairs.
"We're moving forward slowly," he said.
Stephenson also said IDOT had approved plans for the Galva viaduct west of town, for which the Interstate Commerce Commission bears 76% of the cost with the other partners being the railroad, the township and the county. He said costs had risen by $1.5 million from five years ago and were now $4.5-$5 million. It is on tap for the 2023-24 construction season, according to Stephenson. Board member Shawn Kendall noted that traffic in Galva gets backed up when the grain trains go to the ethanol plant, and people are having to use the Kewanee Dunes road to get through since the viaduct is closed.
Midland Wind Farm between Galva and Kewanee is starting road improvements and entrance culverts.
Other business
In other business:
- Board members also approved up to $25,500 from the Rural Revolving Loan Fund for John's Lawn Care in Kewanee. The business is moving into a building that's been vacant for three years.
- The board approved a resolution of support for the Small Business Administration's Community Navigator program. Jim Kelly, Henry County economic development director, said the county was scheduled to receive $100,000 as a "spoke" from the Quad City Chamber's $2.5 million allotment. The money will be used to help get the word out about S.B.A. programs.
"It's a huge plus. It's a total win," siad Kelly.
- During public comments, Adam Joseph of Geneseo addressed the board on the subject of COVID vaccination, saying it's coercion if household members of sick students or staff have to be sent home and quarantine until they get a negative test result or unless they are fully vaccinated.
"To me that's coercion," he said. "It's so wrong, how can we let this happen?" He told board members they should be contacting the Illinois Department of Public Health about the issue.
- Board member Bill Preston remarked in board member comments that he'd been criticized by Henry County Republican Central Committee chairman Jan Weber for taking a Democratic ballot in the spring 2020 primary election. She suggested Preston might be dismissed as a Republican precinct committeeman.