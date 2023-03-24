CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Henry County board members were warned the county's health care account is down from $1.8 million at the start of the year to $1.1 million, and they may need to consider turning away from self-insurance.

In answer to board member Tim Wells' question about "concerns" about the health care account, County Administrator Erin Knackstedt said there were $600,000 worth of claims in January as well as a high number of claims for the last year and a half. She said claims had doubled from where they were about two years ago and staff was looking at alternatives.

The county cashed in a $500,000 certificate of deposit to keep the health care account in good stead. The county also has reinsurance for claims above a certain amount.

Henry County grandfathered in its self-insurance before the Affordable Care Act and doesn't have to meet the requirements of those plans, whereas if they went to private insurance, they would.

Board member Kathy Nelson said, when she was on the administration committee, the health care account had a balance of $3 million.

"In large part it's due to the increase in the cost of medical care," she said.

"It's just something to keep an eye on," Knackstedt said. "We may need another cash infusion if we remain self-insured."

County investments

The board heard from Henry CountyTreasurer Kelly Vincent about the county's investment policy but took no action, pending a change in the policy to be run through the finance committee. Committee chairman Mark Burton said the top four priorities of the policy were safety, liquidity, yield and local considerations with safety being the top priority. He noted the policy must be reviewed after an election every four years.

Vincent said, since her term took effect December 1, 11 certificates of deposit had matured and either renewed at a higher rate or cashed in because of cash-flow needs, resulting in a $64,500 interest rate change. Rates are now as high as 4.695%.

Other business

Board members voted 15-0 to increase the salary of Mat Schnepple, director of the Office of Emergency Management, to $94,000. Mercer County recently joined with Henry and Stark Counties under Schnepple's jurisdiction, and Mercer is paying $42,000 per year into the organization. Joseph Garrity, Rex Kiser, James Thompson and Dan Crippen were absent; Jill Darin arrived after the vote.

Also approved was a memorandum of understanding with the sheriff's department, at the union's suggestion, to have the K-9 officer leave his shift 30 minutes early to take care of the dog and still get paid for the last 30 minutes. If he can't leave early on any particular day, he will receive an additional 30 minute of straight time. The county recently acquired a new K-9 dog.

The county board had considered combining the finance, administration and public safety committees together and have all 20 board members serve on the committee. Executive committee chairman Marshall Jones said those plans had been put on hold for the time being and would not be revisited in the near future.

The county will have a public hearing on its revised wind and solar ordinances sometime in April in order to meet a state deadline of May 27 for adopting new ordinances. The state's chief concern are counties that try to keep out renewable energy altogether or try to set their fees so high it discourages renewable energy enterprises.

The board also voted 15-0 to approve a $1,072,851 road project on County Highway 14 from County Highway 5 to Route 78 in Kewanee using federal funds.

Board members also honored Corey Hixson, who has retired from the sheriff's department after 21 years, and Darla Jean Miller, who retired from Hillcrest Home's laundry department after 27 years.