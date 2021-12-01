Here is Davenport's three-pronged approach for addressing gun violence

Davenport aldermen will vote next week on whether to award a two-year, $385,000 contract to National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College for technical assistance and support in launching a new violence-prevention initiative.
Aldermen in July approved using $750,000 in federal COVID-19 rescue funds towards violence interruption programming to address ongoing gun crime in Davenport.
City staff has recommended implementing a strategy known as group violence intervention (GVI) it says has proven successful in reducing homicide and gun violence in other communities.
The evidence-based model was implemented last year in Cedar Rapids and has also been used in places like South Bend, Ind., as well as Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans.
Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport, said such communities have demonstrated that violence can be dramatically reduced when community members join together with law enforcement and social service providers to provide a focused, three-pronged anti-violence message on groups and individuals at highest risk of committing and becoming victims of violence.
"Community members and law enforcement join together to directly engage with these groups and clearly communicate a credible moral message against violence, a credible law enforcement message about the consequences of further violence, and a genuine offer of help for those who want it," according to city staff.
What is GVI?
It's a violence prevention and reduction strategy that seeks to minimize harm to communities by replacing enforcement with deterrence, and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve.
The strategy is based on the fact that a very small number of identifiable street groups drive homicides and gun violence, Ott said. And that serious violence is concentrated in historically disadvantages communities of color — particularly among young men in those communities.
However, traditional law enforcement approaches have been unsuccessful and led to community distrust and harm — based on over-enforcement and disproportionately high arrest, detainment and incarceration rates for Black and brown Americans — which stands in the way of violence prevention efforts.
As such, enforcement is used narrowly and strategically, and in conjunction with the help of community representatives and social service providers to directly engage those groups "most a risk for violent victimization and offending, Ott said.
"There's the community moral voice that speaks out against gun violence. You have community and outreach support that are focusing in on your most violent offenders," Ott said. "And then you have law enforcement strategies. All three of those components are focused on the small percentage of individuals that are causing the most crime in our community."
How does it work?
National Network for Safe Communities will review the last five years worth of Davenport police data to help identify individuals "most at risk of violent victimization and offending and the groups to which they belong to (that is) driving this crime," Ott said.
"Much of it is group-based," she added. "We know it is a very small number of individuals causing an exponential amount of crime in our community. If we want to fix crime in our community, we need to focus on those most at-risk to re-offend and focus on the victims of that violence, who are most likely to become offenders themselves."
And, once identified, "bring pro-active outreach to them," Ott said.
Law enforcement puts groups on notice about the specific consequences of further group-involved violence via face-to-face meetings between group members and strategy partners. Support and outreach providers make a "sincere offer of help for those who want it, connecting them to resources "to turn their life around and a sincere offer of help to prevent cycles of violence from continuing," Ott said.
For those who refuse help and continue to engage in violence, enforcement would be swift and certain and directed at the group as whole rather than individuals, according to the National Network for Safe Communities.
A group member's violent act would trigger enforcement against other group members for outstanding warrants, probation and parole violations, open cases and a variety of other criminal activity.
The aim of the "call-in" is to reduce the group's violence-promoting peer dynamics, by creating collective accountability and internal social pressure that deters violence, establishes clear community norms against violence and offers group members an "honorable exit" from committing acts of violence by providing a supported path for those who want to change, Ott said. And enforcement is reserved for situations where group-involved serious violence persists.
The strategy aims to build a community's capacity to prevent violence, help those most vulnerable to violence and improve the legitimacy of police in the eyes of the community, Ott said.
Who's involved?
Law enforcement, family members of homicide victims, ministers, outreach workers, ex-offenders and social service providers.
The community partners meet face-to-face with group members to deliver their anti-violence message.
Surviving family members of homicide victims may describe the pain of losing a loved one to violence.
Former group members, former drug dealers and others with violent pasts may attest to the possibility of personal transformation. And community leaders will stress they want to see group members "safe, alive and out of jail and productive members of our community," Ott said.
Providers would guide them to social services and help put them on a positive path away from risky behavior, including mentoring, trauma care, education, employment, job training, mental health and substance abuse programs.
Ott said city officials have had preliminary conversations with service providers and other community partners.
"There are a lot of people (and organizations) out there doing a lot of this work informally," such as Davenport Peace, Ott said. "And so the goal of this strategy is to help formalize a lot of that informal work, and make sure everyone is pointed in the same direction and focusing their efforts in the same way."
Why this model?
"We have an opportunity to build an ongoing, continuous community strategy to crime," Davenport Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladel said. "We can't arrest our way out of everything ... and this strategy is proven in other communities" and incorporates "existing resources in our community.
"We can be more efficient and effective and communicative in the community when we are addressing violent crime," Bladel said. "This is a very well-orchestrated strategy that wraps the entire community around it to address the violent crime issues."
Ott echoed Bladel, calling it "a holistic strategy with preventative, community-based partners"
"One of the things that has stood out to me is that is really does take the entire community to be behind this strategy ... and when the community does that, the results can be really, really powerful," Ott said. "This is not just a problem for our law enforcement agencies to solve. This will take the entire community.
"We want to be able to prevent crimes from happening to begin with and not just to respond to them after they've occurred."
What do city leaders think?
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson: "I continue to say, If you use a gun in the commission of a violent crime, there's one place for you. And that's jail and prison."
Matson said city leaders continue to push and provide expanded resources to law enforcement to "go after" perpetrators of gun crime "as hard as we can with everything we can do."
"We'll keep doing that," Matson said. "And the message has not and will not change. But, what other things can we do to help with that? And ... the results (of GVI) are there. So it's a component I hope will help with the overall (prevention) strategy."
Outgoing Ald. Ray Ambrose, Ward 4: "What about locking 'em up and keeping them out of our neighborhoods? What about our courts? Because, ultimately, the courts in the state of Iowa aren't holding anybody accountable. And we're throwing good money after bad if we can't keep the habitual offenders out of our community, out of our neighborhoods. Until the courts start holding them accountable, this is probably just a waste of money."