Here is Davenport's three-pronged approach for addressing gun violence

"One of the things that has stood out to me is that is really does take the entire community to be behind this strategy ... and when the community does that, the results can be really, really powerful," Ott said. "This is not just a problem for our law enforcement agencies to solve. This will take the entire community.

"We want to be able to prevent crimes from happening to begin with and not just to respond to them after they've occurred."

What do city leaders think?

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson: "I continue to say, If you use a gun in the commission of a violent crime, there's one place for you. And that's jail and prison."

Matson said city leaders continue to push and provide expanded resources to law enforcement to "go after" perpetrators of gun crime "as hard as we can with everything we can do."

"We'll keep doing that," Matson said. "And the message has not and will not change. But, what other things can we do to help with that? And ... the results (of GVI) are there. So it's a component I hope will help with the overall (prevention) strategy."