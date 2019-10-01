ROCK ISLAND — The five highest-paid employees of Rock Island County make more than $1 million in combined salaries and benefits.
According to county records for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the highest-paid county employee is Auditor April Palmer, who earns $231,567 annually in salary and benefits combined.
The second-highest-paid county employee is Coroner Brian Gustafson, who earns $222,740 in combined salary and benefits; County Clerk Karen Kinney earns $216,694; Treasurer Louisa Ewert earns $200,292; and Public Works Engineer John Massa earns $160,131.
Palmer said the public document available on the county website is misleading because the totals include all employee benefits lumped in with salaries. She said her base salary is actually $91,800, the same as other elected officials in the county, including Kinney, Ewert, Gustafson, Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert and Recorder Kelly Fisher.
"There are so many variables that go into these figures," Palmer said. "I have multi-member health insurance coverage, which I pay more for. I actually make the same amount of money in wages as all other countywide elected officials, except the sheriff and state's attorney make more than I do.
"I also was the last elected official to receive the elected official IMRF (Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund) plan, which also costs me more money," Palmer said. "Anyone elected in the 2012 election and beyond can no longer participate."
Palmer said she received her first raise since she was elected auditor in 2011 in December, and it was a 2% hike. Palmer has worked for the county since 1993, starting at minimum wage.
"The only reason why I am at the top is because of my longevity," she said.
The gross salary of State's Attorney Dora Villarreal is set by the state, and it currently is $173,744, according to Palmer. Villarreal was appointed state's attorney after John McGehee left the job to replace a retiring county judge in May.
Sheriff Gerry Bustos also earns a gross salary of $91,800, even though the county public document lists his total wages with benefits as $128,125. Bustos also gets a public safety stipend of $10,000 and an additional $650 per year for a uniform allowance.
The county's fiscal year ends Nov. 30. Most county employees, except for elected officials, will receive a 2% gross wage increase for the 2019-2020 fiscal year as approved in the AFSCME collective bargaining agreement.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said in August the county has a general fund budget of $26 million and has around $1 million in reserves.