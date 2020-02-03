You are the owner of this article.
Here's a peek at caucus night around Iowa
Here's a peek at caucus night around Iowa

020420-ia-caucus-ks-005

Elizabeth Warren supporter Jim Ginsburg , left talks with Bettendorf Democrat Edie Holmstrom as caucus goers gather at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Take a look at what's going on at various caucus sites throughout Iowa.

