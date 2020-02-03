Here's a peek at caucus night around Iowa

Take a look at what's going on at various caucus sites throughout Iowa.
WATCH: supporters of @BernieSanders chant and cheer at this caucus site in Des Moines#IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/gehJDx0y1J— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 3, 2020
The caucus has begun. First the rules are being explained pic.twitter.com/RHF9VoYBbM— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 3, 2020
February 3, 2020
Bernie draws HUGE crowd on first alignment. Biden has just one person!! pic.twitter.com/Tm7bFnK39n— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 3, 2020
North High School, Davenport: #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/E25iquNXUS— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 4, 2020
North High School, Davenport: pic.twitter.com/vCdUP4aacH— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 4, 2020
A Bernie supporter is trying to woo a woman from supporting Warren in the second alignment.— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 3, 2020
This is what an Iowa disagreement looks like: polite, smiley, civil pic.twitter.com/WPHBXkzFjS
People are starting to back up behind the sign in tables at Bettendorf Convention Center.#iacaucus pic.twitter.com/lTUq9XXoto— Alma Gaul (@AlmaJGaul) February 4, 2020
We’re a little over a half hour away from the beginning of the caucus here in Eldridge. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/71H7L5AEcE— Matthew Enright (@enright_qctimes) February 4, 2020
Liz Zimmerman has dinner at Bettendorf’s Riverside Grille before caucusing for Elizabeth Warren with her husband Patrick. As a mom of three, who has to organize and schedule everything, she gets Warren’s appeal. #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/4idpzdMCCI— Jonathan Turner (@JTpianoman) February 4, 2020
It’s just 6:35 and chairs are filling up at the Bettendorf Convention center, precinct 42. #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/Ju52GtvRpn— Alma Gaul (@AlmaJGaul) February 4, 2020
#IACaucus Dallas attorney D. Shawn Stevens came to Davenport (Monroe Elem) to help firefighters caucus for Biden. pic.twitter.com/nbxeeu0mLX— Barb Ickes (@Barb_Ickes) February 4, 2020
Pamela Lipkowitz of Bettendorf has been a registered Democrat for decades but isn’t caucusing because she voted for Donald Trump last election and fully supports what he’s doing as president. #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/M4JZEn0PV7— Jonathan Turner (@JTpianoman) February 4, 2020
Re-alignment over. The Sanders camp is bigger and fired up #Bernie2020 #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/xUWYuOTAYa— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 3, 2020
#IACaucus voters getting into their voting rooms. pic.twitter.com/SQ14j0B7Tc— Jennifer DeWitt (@Jen_DeWitt) February 4, 2020
The caucus gets under way at Davenport North High School. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/J9upi74c8T— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 4, 2020
#IACaucus At Monroe Elementary in Davenport, everyone appears to be represented, so far, except Tom Steyer. pic.twitter.com/ApOCoqEGYM— Barb Ickes (@Barb_Ickes) February 4, 2020
Line coming to end at #IACaucus site in Bettendorf pic.twitter.com/eUCsZvjLkA— Jennifer DeWitt (@Jen_DeWitt) February 4, 2020
WATCH: the first-ever caucus in an Iowa mosque is beginning #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/s7AC2GZ9Hx— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 4, 2020
A 95-year-old Davenport caucuser supports Biden at Davenport North High School. #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/IMGp2ney7L— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 4, 2020
Reading letter from Democrats #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/KoLv6iHLtr— Jennifer DeWitt (@Jen_DeWitt) February 4, 2020
First alignment has begun! The whole room is moving. Huge groups for Biden and Buttigieg pic.twitter.com/DnX2Yvw10L— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 4, 2020
Regan Dobbins of Bettendorf went to BettPlex tonight with her family, instead of caucusing. They celebrated her daughter Raelynn’s 8th birthday. They support Mayor Pete for president. pic.twitter.com/W0nHIXMenA— Jonathan Turner (@JTpianoman) February 4, 2020
A second caucus continues at North High School, Davenport. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/zgC5sKP8US— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 4, 2020
Biden supporter gives his speech for Biden, in Bosnian pic.twitter.com/NabRvvroL6— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 4, 2020
WATCH: Bernie Sanders supporter gives a speech for her candidate in Bosnian pic.twitter.com/QoSlLIl0j4— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) February 4, 2020
Supporters are making short speeches for their candidates. #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/mw9pPsbjOE— Alma Gaul (@AlmaJGaul) February 4, 2020