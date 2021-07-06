Here's how Davenport plans to spend $41 million for COVID-19 recovery

"We are kicking off a long-term flood protection (plan), starting with what the public was telling us is the most important — keep access open all across Davenport."

City Administrator Corri Spiegel said city staff intend to have a finalized spending plan to present to council for final approval either at the end of the month or in early August.

"This is Friday night of the wedding, and 'now or forever hold your peace' is coming soon," Spiegel said.

In total, the spending covers more than $43 million worth of spending, leaving the city with a potential $2.1 million deficit. Spiegel and city Chief Financial Officer Mallory Merritt, though, stressed they anticipate other funding opportunities and partnerships will become available at the federal, state and county level as a result of the federal stimulus package.

Spiegel and Merritt, too, stressed figures presented are estimates and may need to be adjusted based on project designs, bidding results, design schedules and contractor availability.

"There are a lot of variables we just don't know yet," Speigel said. "And some of these projects, we may not expend all of the funds and some may require additional sources."