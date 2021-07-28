Here's how Davenport will spend $41 million in federal COVID-recovery funds

Jobgen and Lee were also wary of spending money to develop a flood-prone area ahead of a final report and recommendations expected this fall from a city-hired consulting firm assessing of how best to protect Davenport's riverfront from flooding.

Rock Island and Davenport residents, too, urged alderman during the meeting to reconsider, and lamented the lack of assistance for low- and moderate-income renters who struggle to find safe, decent, affordable renting housing in Davenport.

Andrew DeVieis, a Rock Island resident who said he moved from Davenport because he could not afford the cost of housing, called the use of recovery funds for a riverfront destination play area "completely tone deaf."

DeVieis also called the $600,000 included the plan for regional transitional housing "a slap in the face" to the potentially thousands of local renters at risk of being thrown out of their homes in the coming weeks.

A federal ban on evictions is poised to expire on July 31.

"So what is being done to help them?" Devieis asked aldermen. "This is an emergency and I haven’t seen anything from this plan … about how to fix this."