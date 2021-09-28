Here's how Scott County might spend $33.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Scott County would use millions in federal pandemic relief funds to help pay for a new juvenile detention center; county park improvements; improved ventilation of county buildings and supportive housing, among other recommendations.
County supervisors met Tuesday to receive an update and presentation on the roughly $33.6 million the county will receive from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The county received its first of two planned installments of the federal in July, said Scott County budget director David Farmer.
None of the money has been spent, as county supervisors have yet to approve a spending plan and projects that would be funded by the COVID recovery dollars.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck said Tuesday's presentation was meant to serve "as a spring board" for further discussion at a yet-to-be scheduled board work session on how the dollars should be spent.
Federal guidelines state the money broadly should be used to: Provide economic recovery assistance aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries hard hit by the pandemic; to provide premium pay for essential government workers; support public health response; replace lost tax and fee revenue caused by the pandemic; and invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
While Scott County lost some revenue in certain categories during the pandemic, overall county revenue grew 4% in 2020, Farmer said.
Revenue estimates for 2021 were not available.
County staff have recommended using a portion of the federal stimulus dollars — about $4.5 million — to partially pay for a larger, $16.8 million juvenile detention center.
Supervisors in a split vote this summer approved a $131,980 contract to draw up designs for a new, 40-bed Juvenile Detention Center that a state official and national expert say is unnecessary.
County officials and a community advisory panel contend the larger facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term capacity needs.
Farmer said a larger detention facility providing more physical separation of personnel and juveniles would aid detention staff in meeting pandemic operational needs and implementing COVID-19 mitigation tactics.
Other recommendations presented Tuesday include:
- $11.4 million for storm sewer and related road improvements in Park View and $5 million for similar improvements at Mt. Joy
- $2 million for county parks and trail improvements
- $3 million each to help Humility Homes and Services and The Salvation Army provide supportive housing, "wrap around" case management services, temporary shelter and rental assistance to help those experiencing chronic homelessness and households facing imminent eviction due to COVID-19.
- $1.6 million toward the expansion of existing sanitary sewer to enable a West Locust Street business park corridor for future commercial development. The city of Davenport has begun the planning process of designating more than 700 acres at Interstate 280 and Locust Street for a business park.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer questioned why funding was not recommended for additional sheriff's office staff.
Farmer said county officials did not want to use one-time funds for ongoing operational expenses, and that the sheriff's office was included in discussions by county administration as how best utilize the federal dollars.
Kinzer also questioned the need for spending relief dollars on improvements to county parks and campgrounds, which saw increased use during the pandemic.
"The purpose of ARPA was to make strategic investments in long-lived assets that would benefit either the entire community or the community hit hardest (from) an equity-based approach," Supervisor Ken Croken said. "And I think we've got a ways to go to achieve that."
Supervisor Tony Knobbe applauded county staff for their list of recommended projects and devising "responsible ways to created the greatest impact to the entire 175,000 citizens of Scott County."