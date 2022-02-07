Here's how the Quad-Cities plans to use ARPA funding

State and local governments from across the country reported more than $117 billion of revenue losses in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Associated Press analysis.

More than two-thirds of those reporting their revenues showed at least some losses. Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provides the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain that faced governments during the pandemic's first year.

But those shortfalls proved less severe than originally feared. Many of those same governments are now awash in record amounts of money, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. In response to the dramatic turnaround, governors, lawmakers and local officials have proposed a surge in spending as well as a new wave of tax cuts.

Here's a look at how the various governmental bodies around the Quad-Cities plan to use their ARPA funding.

Moline

Moline reported a decrease in revenue of $5.5 million in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, due to the federal government estimating 4.1% in new revenue growth year-over-year, in its ARPA revenue replacement calculation for that year, Moline was able to report a revenue loss of $9.5 million," Finance Director Carol Barnes said. "That is the actual $5.5 million in lost revenue plus an assumed $3.9 million in growth, which gets you to the $9.5 million figure."

Barnes said things were looking much better for 2021 numbers, with most of the city’s revenues projected to return to 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

"We don’t have a final number yet as accruals through February count toward that 2021 final number," she said. "But we are anticipating revenues meeting expenses for 2021, in part due to an infusion of federal ARPA funds."

Barnes said the city managed its revenues losses through spending cuts, and as a result, there was no need to dip into reserves. A hiring freeze was enacted, there were reduced hours at some public buildings, the Riverside Pool closed for a season. Those actions reduced the number of seasonal employees and cut back on overtime, training and travel.

The city also refinanced its debt and issued new pension obligation bonds to reduce the unfunded liability on police and fire pensions. The city issued $85 million in pension bonds last November, resulting in savings to the city totaling over $58 million over the life of the bonds, or around $3 million per year, Barnes said.

"We are seeing solid bounce-back in revenues," Barnes said. "In addition, the city is receiving $20.8 million in ARPA funds, which will not only help make up for the lost revenue, but allow the city to invest in strategic goals and capital projects. The city is actively hiring positions — from laborers and seasonal workers all the way up to director-level jobs, increasing capital projects and boosting public works staff with an eye on expanding services and projects."

Rock Island

Interim City Manager John Gripp said Rock Island also reported more than $5 million in lost revenue in 2020 and 2021. At one point, the city was losing more than $347,000 just in gaming revenue per month at the beginning of the pandemic when casinos and gaming parlors were closed.

Gripp said some services were impacted by the losses, such as parks and recreation, the library and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Services not affected included the police, fire and public works departments.

"The city continued to provide essential services, and provided a lot of virtual services (such as) parks, library, MLK Center, virtual fitness, concerts, youth education and more," Gripp said. "While revenues were down, expenses were also down; no employees were laid off."

Rock Island is receiving $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds, a portion of which is being allocated for the revitalization of the downtown district.

"The city continues to provide all essential services," Gripp said. "The parks department, library and MLK (Center) all function in accordance with the ever-changing COVID guidelines. It has been amazing how much the city has provided during this time. While we have seen some improvement, staffing continues to be a challenge."

Rock Island County

Rock Island County also is receiving $27.5 million in ARPA funds, some of which will be used to make up a $13 million shortfall in the 2022 budget.

County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said he did not have a specific number for how much the county lost in revenue because of the pandemic but that board members took steps early in the pandemic to brace for a downturn.

"These steps included requesting that elected office-holders and department heads review their respective budgets to defer spending where possible," Brunk said. "It also involved some short-term layoffs in the circuit clerks office, less than a handful of layoffs in other offices and leaving some positions vacant.

"While the economic uncertainty continues, there have been some items that have helped the county weather the pandemic, including the internet sales tax and cannabis tax," he said. "The relief dollars provided through various federal legislation, such as the ARPA, have been helpful as well, allowing us to fill staff vacancies in recent months and start addressing issues such as the court backlog that was created as a result of the pandemic. With items like the court backlog to work through, the full economic impact of the pandemic on the county is yet to fully be seen."

— Sarah Hayden

Smaller cities seeing less ARPA funding

Cities considered "non-entitlement units" under the Treasury Department's rule, typically cities with fewer than 50,000 people or not considered key metro cities by Housing and Urban Development, won't have to report COVID-19 losses until April 30 of this year.

Smaller cities will receive significantly less funds than larger Quad-Cities. East Moline's allocation totaled about $2.8 million.

East Moline estimated in April 2020 that its general fund revenues would decrease between $1 million and $1.5 million, Annaka Whiting, the city's finance director, wrote in an email.

The actual impact was about $830,000, she wrote.

The city already was grappling with a structural deficit, where the city was spending more than it was taking in, when COVID-19 arrived and the city put together its 2021 budget. To help close the gap, the city froze hiring six positions between the fire and police departments. The city plans to hire all but two of the deferred positions by the end of 2022.

East Moline plans to use a large chunk of the $2.8 million its receiving in funds from the American Rescue Plan for revenue replacement, about $1.7 million. Other uses include purchasing personal protective equipment for the fire department, resurfacing the Great River Trail, a drainage project, security cameras, storm sewer repair on Archer Drive, and in the water plant, a booster pump replacement, inspection and a valve in the 10th Street tower.

Silvis

Of Silvis' $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds, the city has so far allocated $21,000 for seven local nonprofits and advanced a proposal to use relief funds for police incentives.

City Administrator Nevada Lemke said the city hadn't yet calculated the impact of COVID-19 yet and was planning to do so before the city's ARPA report is due in April.

Bettendorf

Bettendorf hasn't yet allocated its $5.44 million from the American Rescue Plan, but with City Council members ready to hammer out the budget in the next few weeks, Finance Director Jason Schadt said city staff planned to present potential projects to city council and narrow the list.

With uncertainty of the pandemic's trajectory, Schadt said the city did cut spending in capital projects and equipment purchases funded by sales tax revenue. He said the city also limited operations at cultural and recreational enterprises such as the Family Museum, Life Fitness Center and Splash Landing to cut down on costs.

Schadt said revenues had mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels in the city.

"Governmental revenues such as sales taxes were not impacted as negatively as we anticipated and have actually exceeded expectations," Schadt said. "Gaming tax revenue was sharply reduced due to the temporary closure of the Isle Casino but has since rebounded. Revenues at our cultural and recreation enterprises have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels but are rebounding as visitors are more comfortable gathering in larger numbers."

— Sarah Watson

Scott County

Scott County supervisors have given preliminary approval to spend more than $7 million of the $33.6 million awarded to the county in ARPA funds to build a planned 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center estimated to cost $21.75 million.

A coalition of civil rights, social justice and community organizations led by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa — as well as Scott County residents and Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken — have challenged the plans.

The ACLU argues using COVID-19 funds to build the facility is unlawful and that building a new and expanded juvenile detention facility will deepen racial disparities within the juvenile court system.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a final rule last month stating the use of funds “to respond to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic must be related and reasonably proportional to a harm caused or exacerbated by the pandemic." And expressly stated construction of new correctional facilities and new congregate facilities to decrease spread of COVID-19 were ineligible "because such construction is generally expected to be more costly than alternative approaches or capital expenditures that may be equally or more effective in decreasing spread of the disease."

County officials — including Scott County Attorney Michael Walton — contend governments that report revenue losses to the Treasury have the option of using some of their American Rescue Plan money on government services that might not otherwise be eligible under Treasury rules, including juvenile detention.

County Budget Director David Farmer said the opinion was based on guidance from the Treasury, Iowa State Association of Counties, National Association of Counties and the county's external auditing firm.

Farmer noted the Treasury Department had advised recipients "have broad latitude to use funds for government services up to their amount of revenue loss due to the pandemic."

Scott County, however, reported $0 estimated revenue loss because of the pandemic last year. Farmer said the calculations were based on Treasury guidelines estimating 5.2% in new revenue growth year-over-year.

While some revenues declined, others — particularly sales tax revenues — exceeded expectations.

Farmer, though, said county-wide revenue growth was obscured by property tax adjustments between the 2020 and 2023 fiscal years.

Rather than utilize the Treasury’s lost revenue calculation, Farmer said Scott County will likely claim a standard allowance of $10 million to spend on government services.

The final rule states the Treasury "presumes" local governments lost up to $10 million in revenue because of the pandemic "based on an extensive analysis of average revenue loss across states and localities." And recipients are permitted to use that amount to fund government services, rather than calculate their actual revenue loss.

"Revenues and expenditures may not return to pre-pandemic levels and become new normal," Farmer wrote. "The county is in the midst of adopting the fiscal year 2023 budget and is using all available resources to make best estimates moving forward."

Scott County has yet to spend a dollar of the $33.6 million awarded in ARPA funds.

Other planned projects on which supervisors plan to use ARPA funds include:

$7.3 million to repair existing and install new storm sewer pipes to prevent flooding, and replace deteriorated pavement in Park View and Mount Joy.

$6.14 million (roughly $3 million each) to help Humility Homes and Services, Inc. and The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities offer supportive housing, case management services, temporary shelter and rent assistance to assist people facing chronic homelessness during the pandemic and households facing imminent eviction because of COVID-19.

$3 million to provide improved air handling and ventilation equipment at the county administration building.

$4 million ($2 million for each project) to provide sewer connections to Scott County campgrounds and picnic areas, and for county trail improvements.

$1.6 million toward the expansion of existing sanitary sewer to enable a West Locust Street business park corridor for future commercial development. The city of Davenport has begun the planning process of designating more than 700 acres at Interstate 280 and Locust Street for a business park.

$1 million in renovations to the Scott County Jail to provide COVID-19 mitigation measures to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus among inmates.

$500,000 to support local tourism and aid Visit Quad Cities in tourism marketing.

Davenport

The city of Davenport was awarded nearly $41 million in ARPA funds, and the Davenport City Council formally adopted a spending plan in July outlining strategic projects and priorities.

"Since the adoption of the plan, numerous projects have moved forward, due diligence phases are occurring, and funding opportunities and strategic partnerships are ongoing," Assistant City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Mallory Merritt responded in an email.

Rather than utilize the Treasury’s lost revenue calculation, the city of Davenport elected to take the standard allowance of $10 million to spend on government services and directly fund projects included in the adopted spending plan.

Projects to be funded by the $10 million claimed in lost revenue include flood mitigation, administrative personnel costs, regional transitional housing, construction of a new recreation trail that runs north/south to connect the Mississippi River Trail to Eldridge, and to support the development and construction of the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza next to the MLK Interpretive Center at 501 Brady St.

The outdoor space will allow larger groups to participate in cultural education and awareness activities, while serving as a tourism destination, memorial and hub for events, according to city staff.

"Revenues within the city’s major operating funds remain strong and are currently trending in line with budgeted projections," Merritt wrote. 'The city remains committed to spending FY 2021 rollover funds, and any excess FY 2022 funds, in alignment with feedback from the most recent community survey and the strategic priorities established by the City Council."

— Tom Barton

