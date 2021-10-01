Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's Davenport city primary election

A group of Davenport voters will have options to choose from Tuesday when picking a permanent replacement to fill a city council seat vacated this spring.
Four candidates are running for the open 7th Ward alderman in the Oct. 5 city primary.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for four north-central Davenport precincts. Davenport's 7th Ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from 53rd Street to Central Park Avenue.
Those listed on the ballot are: Alexandra Dermody, a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and part-time student at Scott Community College; Derek Cornette, a retired Rock Island Arsenal health physicist; Rory Nimtz, a business analyst at John Deere; and William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election Nov. 2.
Patrick Peacock resigned his 7th Ward seat at the end of April after serving just over a year.
Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose University, was temporarily appointed to serve the remainder of Peacock's unexpired term. Miller is not running in the fall city election but has endorsed Dermody.
Voters can check their voter registration and find their polling place at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor.
For questions or more information, visit the auditor's website, call the voter's hotline at 563-326-8683 (VOTE) or email auditor@scottcountyiowa.gov.
Here's a brief look at the candidates running for the seat:
- Cornette, 69, a first-time candidate, hopes to tighten the city of Davenport's purse strings and shift focus from riverfront development to public safety. Cornette argues Davenport police have been slow to review and act on video footage provided to the department by residents. If elected, he said he would push for creation of a dedicated task force within the department tasked with promptly reviewing "video documentation of crimes."
- Dermody, 20, previously ran in 2019 as a political newcomer and lost to Peacock. She said she is running on a platform to push investment and revitalization of Davenport's West End; expand community investment programs, such as the city's DREAM Project; expand and fortify the local economy; and invest in restorative justice reform and public safety. If elected, Dermody said she would be focused on investing in advancing civil rights and racial equity, expanding city-based social programs and helping to make Davenport a more livable and welcoming place for all. She has received endorsements from Iowa state Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport; Alderwoman Judith Lee, who represents Davenport's 8th Ward; and Elizabeth VanCamp, who ran for mayor of Davenport in 2019.
- Nimtz, 31, serves on the city of Davenport's Affirmative Action Advisory Commission. A first-time candidate, he said he is running with a focus on ways to increase efficiency, reduce cost and improve customer service by streamlining and automating more city services; continue investment in Davenport's riverfront and downtown; and bring more affordable housing to the city.
- Pamperin, 60, said he was running to provide better lines of communication, transparency and outreach between city leaders and Davenport residents and invite more citizens to the table. The first-time candidate and political newcomer also pointed to increased public safety; fixing city streets, sewers and other infrastructure; and eliminating "forced" city fees for garbage and recycling collection and storm water management.