Here's when you can set off consumer fireworks in Davenport, Bettendorf, on the Fourth

The window to set off consumer-grade fireworks legally is shorter in Davenport this Fourth of July.

After council action earlier this year, legal hours Davenport residents can set off fireworks on their property are 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on July 3 and 4. That's several hours fewer than prior years, when residents could set off fireworks from 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

The action came in response to what council members expected to be greater accessibility to fireworks, leading to more violations, after a state law change meant cities could no longer restrict fireworks sales in commercial or industrially zoned areas. Previously, Davenport limited fireworks tents to just areas zoned for industrial use.

With the change, council members and city staff expected a surge in fireworks sales applications — in 2017, just after the state legalized fireworks, 54 sellers set up in Davenport. That declined after the city passed zoning limits. In 2021, Davenport had seven sellers.

Without those restrictions in place this year, however, the city saw a much more modest increase in sales permits than staff expected, said Fire Marshal Jim Morris.

In total, 12 sellers applied, were inspected, and have set up in Davenport.

Morris said he's not sure whether the added number of sellers will have any effect on more fireworks being set off in Davenport this holiday weekend. But, he said he thought, with inflation, high gas and food prices, and warnings of a possible recession, people may be less willing to spend money on consumer fireworks.

"I don't know whether it'll have any effect," said Fire Marshal Jim Morris. "But with 12 available in town, they're scattered throughout the city, it's not like they're not accessible."

New this year, Morris said fireworks sellers agreed to put in notices with each fireworks purchase informing purchases of the new Davenport discharge hours.

"We'd mailed cards out to every resident in the city last year, but some people may not go through their mail," Morris said. "...I thought this was a way to get the attention of the people that are actually purchasing fireworks."

Across the country, the cost of shipping fireworks into the U.S. has risen considerably after a shortage last year, leading to higher fireworks prices. One Quad-Cities fireworks seller told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus earlier this week costs of a container of fireworks had quadrupled in the last year.

"One big thing is you can save your money and go to Red, White, and Boom and see the professionals set off fireworks," Morris said. "That's a great show they put on."

Red, White, and Boom, the annual fireworks display over the Mississippi River sponsored by the cities of Davenport and Rock Island, will be Sunday, July 3.

Morris said the city plans to employ "spotters" to help enforce the fireworks ordinances.

For safety, Morris recommended not letting people under 18 years set off fireworks and to properly dispose of fireworks by letting the spent firework soak in a bucket of water before throwing it away to avoid an accidental discharge and fire. He also emphasized that fireworks could only be set off on a person's property during the prescribed times, not in city streets or at public parks.

Bettendorf

Bettendorf issued three permits for temporary tents selling fireworks and one for a permanent building.

Bettendorf residents can set off fireworks on their property from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

According to the city's website, fines for setting off fireworks outside of allowable hours starts at $250 and after three offenses reaches $625.

