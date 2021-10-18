Here's who's running for Davenport Mayor

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson sees momentum building for a more resilient and prosperous Davenport.
Activist Athena Gilbraith, however, sees Davenport households and families struggle to find affordable housing, and a City Hall she argues has been resistant to calls for social change and racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The pair face off Nov. 2 in the race for Davenport Mayor.
"I think we've done a great job in reacting to or solving or dealing with things that came to us," Matson said, be it the pandemic, the derecho and civil unrest following the death of Floyd, while at the same time "moving the city and the area forward."
"I think we're on a good path," Matson said.
He pointed to construction of an Amazon Fulfillment Center that is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs. And Moline-based divvyDOSE plans to expand operations to Davenport, adding up to 300 new positions to support its growing direct-to-consumer medication delivery service.
Matson, too, highlighted the city’s financial health and recently approved investments in youth and gang violence prevention, flood mitigation, neighborhood stabilization, early childhood literacy and riverfront development, using roughly $41 million in federal COVID relief dollars.
Despite the financial challenges caused by the pandemic, city leaders avoided reductions in staffing and services and dipping into city reserves, maintaining a 25% fund balance that positions the city for a strong recovery. All while also providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance for small businesses and residents struggling to pay rent and mortgage bills.
City officials, as well, invested more than $60 million in road and sewer repairs over the last two years, without increasing the city's property tax rate.
Matson, a retired U.S. Army special operations sergeant major, is seeking re-election to a second term. He previously served on Davenport’s City Council for more than a decade before defeating former City Council member Rita Rawson to replace then-outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch in the November 2019 city election.
A small-business owner and marketing professional, Gilbraith wants to build a more inclusive and equitable Davenport -- one where city investment and infrastructure helps those cut off from economic opportunities.
"I think that we need change, and I think we can do a lot better than what we have right now," Gilbraith said.
While stating she's "glad" Amazon chose to build a facility in Davenport, Gilbraith said she would not support putting city investments into development agreements with companies that pay less than $18 an hour.
Amazon has promised a starting wage of at least $16 an hour, plus comprehensive benefits and a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000.
"I think we can do better," she said.
Other priorities include partnering with developers to expand affordable housing options across Davenport and increase public and private investment in the city's older, core neighborhoods and West End.
"We fail, I think, as politicians, as leaders (and) as communities to look at those who have a front row seat to the brutality of poverty," Gilbraith said. "And we ignore that part of our population. I think that there is opportunity there for that type of investments and those type of developers. It's a matter of using them and getting them here. So, again, those conversations need to happen."
Gilbraith has criticized city officials for not moving more quickly to clamp down on "irresponsible renting practices of landlords" that led to dozens of low-income Davenport renters and their families this summer being forced to find new homes amid an affordable housing crisis and pandemic because their apartments had become unlivable.
Matson said he is supportive of putting money toward affordable housing strategies recommended by the Quad-Cities Housing Cluster in its "Silos to Solutions" report, as well as "putting more teeth" behind the city's rental inspection ordinance.
He said city officials are working on drafting revisions to the city’s rental housing inspection and property maintenance codes to provide a tiered, advance-warning system to alert tenants and the public to housing code violations.
If elected, Gilbraith would serve as the first Black mayor of Davenport and the second woman to serve as mayor. Gilbraith grew up in an interracial household. Her father is Black and her mother is white.
Gilbraith has led the charge locally pushing for equity in policing and to address issues of implicit bias and systemic racism.
If elected, Gilbraith said she would push for more frequent and expansive implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training for police and city staff, and seek to address racial disparities in police arrests and traffic stops.
She added the city needs to focus more attention on "preventative measures" to curb gun violence.
Incidents of gunfire and non-fatal shootings reached an all-time high in 2020.
"Every resource, every tool that can be found or used to combat gun violence, we're going after that. We've done that. We will continue to do that," Matson said.
The state of Iowa has provided investigative technical resources, both human and forensic, and technical computer systems to Davenport to try to combat the increase in gun crime, after Matson reached out to Gov. Kim Reynolds in early June to request assistance. State troopers as well have been assigned to patrol Davenport highways, allowing the department to allocate more patrol and investigative resources to gun crime.
Davenport is also working with the U.S. Department of Justice and received a $700,000 federal grant to create a crime analysis division.
On the prevention side, Matson lauded a recent five-year funding agreement among Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County, United Way-Quad Cities, Family Resources and the John Deere Foundation for a Youth Assessment Program. The program is aimed at connecting youth and families to preventative behavioral and mental health services to lower juvenile crime.
Davenport alderman also approved using $750,000 of the nearly $41 million the city will receive in federal COVID-19 rescue funds to hire "violence interrupters" — community members who would aid police in heading off conflicts before they turn deadly.
Matson also created a task force of community leaders and city, school, police and court officials to identify community-based solutions to violence.
The group's deliberations, however, have been closed to the public, with Matson and task force members expressing concerns that public meetings will squash candid discussion and make it harder to devise strategies and recommendations.
"One thing that's come out of the task force is (group violence intervention), focused deterrence and then supplementing the efforts of the Lincoln Center, Hope at the Brick House" and others, Matson said. "We are going to focus efforts on violent folks and try and get them to turn (from) their (criminal) ways, quite frankly. And then, if not, go after in whatever way we can -- legally, of course -- to stop the gun violence."