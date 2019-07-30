As the field of mayoral candidates seeking to replace outgoing Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has grown to six, the Hilltop neighborhood has scheduled a candidate forum to take place in September.
The forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center. Area TV station KWQC will moderate the forum.
In a statement, Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff said the board “wanted to make certain they could have something scheduled during this long national political season.”
“This year there are a lot of quality candidates stepping up to address numerous issues,” Tunnicliff added.
So far, the six candidates who have announced mayoral campaigns are Dan Portes, CEO of Management Resource Group; Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward; Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward; retiree Steve Duffy; Public Works employee Dean Weber; and University of Iowa Hospitals employee Elizabeth VanCamp. Klipsch is not seeking re-election.
For Davenport, a mayoral primary election is scheduled to take place Oct. 8. The top two vote-getters from that contest will advance to the November 2019 ballot.
The mayor’s office isn’t the only municipal seat up for grabs this year.
Every city council member is running for reelection in their respective districts except for Rawson, Matson and Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward.