Hinson, Miller-Meeks humbled to be joining U.S. House

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance at the ceremony in the House chamber will be limited. Although Hinson’s family is in Washington for the weekend for some sightseeing and to help set up her office and apartment, only her husband, Matt, will be able to attend the ceremony. Likewise, Miller-Meeks’ husband, Curt, will be present.

Both women will be carrying personal Bibles with them when they take their oath of office.

“I have my Good News Bible that I got when I was a young child,” Hinson said.

“I’ll take with me the Bible that I used for swearing in to the (Iowa) Senate,” Miller-Meeks said.

They’ll also take other mementos. The diminutive Miller-Meeks plans to keep a copy of “The Little Engine That Could” in her office. The signature phrase in the American folk tale is “I think I can.”

Hinson will display a stained glass goldfinch — the Iowa state bird — in her office along with a sign from Hinson Manufacturing. It was a 1920 era Waterloo automotive textile company that made the “Aire Cushion” seat pad. The goldfinch was created by Dubuque artist Tim Sandman. She’ll also have a metal farm sculpture, a gift from Dawn Driscoll, a state senator-elect from Williamsburg.

The swearing in ceremony will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Iowa time on C-SPAN 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0